Nigeria strengthens cultural ties with Uganda, paves way for Pan-African collaboration

Musawa

By Benjamin Njoku

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening cultural ties with Uganda.

The Minister, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa made this known during the week in Abuja, when a 27-man delegation comprising senior military officers from Uganda paid her a courtesy visit.

Musawa said that the collaboration is part of Nigeria’s broader strategy to promote pan-Africanism and foster greater regional integration.

Represented by the Head of Department, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Rev. Canon Anamah N.U.B, the minister stated that Nigeria and Uganda have a long-standing relationship which dates back to the 1960s, with both countries sharing similar historical experiences, including struggles with colonialism, ethnic civil crises, and religious differences.

Minister Muaswa also highlighted Nigeria’s ambitious plans to develop its creative economy, with a focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation and emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and cooperation between Nigeria and Uganda.