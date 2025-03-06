Nigeria saved 60,000 Boko Haram children from extremism – CDS

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has revealed that the military and federal government, in collaboration with international partners, initiated Operation Safe Corridor and other non-kinetic initiatives to prevent 60,000 children born to Boko Haram terrorists from growing into future threats.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from the Alliance of Sahel States—comprising representatives from Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso—Gen. Musa emphasized the need for collective action in tackling terrorism across the Sahel region.

Gen. Musa disclosed that since 2023, over 120,000 terrorists and their families have surrendered, and half of them—60,000 children—were at risk of becoming future extremists if left in violent environments.

“The terrorists were reproducing children who would take over from them. These children were born into violence, and if they remained in that environment, they would grow into more violent individuals,” he stated.

To counter this, Nigeria established Safe Camps for surrendered terrorists and their families, ensuring these children were removed from extremist influences.

Gen. Musa explained that many Boko Haram fighters had been enslaved, conscripted, or forced into the insurgency. The military, alongside religious and traditional leaders, assured willing fighters that they would not be executed if they surrendered—countering the fears instilled by hardened terrorists.

“We worked with state governments, international partners, and government agencies to create safe spaces for those willing to lay down their arms.”

The CDS urged Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso to work closely with Nigeria to curb the free movement of terrorists across borders, emphasizing the need for good governance, justice, and economic inclusion to prevent insurgency.

“When good governance, fairness, and justice are missing, terrorism thrives. Poverty and illiteracy must be tackled, and correctional centers should rehabilitate, not harden criminals.”

He also identified illegal mining and kidnapping as key funding sources for terrorist groups, stressing the importance of regional cooperation to dismantle these networks.

Speaking at the National Counter Terrorism Centre in Abuja, Major General Adamu Laka, the National Coordinator, reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening regional partnerships in fighting terrorism.

He highlighted how countries like Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Cameroon, and Benin Republic have synergized military efforts under the Lake Chad Basin Commission, leading to the dislodgment of Boko Haram from major strongholds through the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

“Cooperation allows us to share intelligence, resources, and expertise. Terrorism is a complex challenge requiring innovative and collective solutions.”

Aliyu Gebi, Coordinator of the Fusion Center for Dialogue and Peace Processes, noted that while military action had significantly weakened Boko Haram, long-term peace required non-kinetic strategies.

“We have won the war against terrorism, but we have not won the peace. To do that, we need regional collaboration and centers of excellence to sustain counterterrorism efforts.”

As Nigeria continues its counterterrorism operations, the call for Sahel nations to join forces remains critical in ensuring that terrorist movements and funding sources are disrupted across West Africa.