Nigeria, Jamaica to review Bilateral Air Services Agreement – Keyamo

Keyamo

By Dickson Omobola

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Mr Festus Keyamo has said a committee would be set up to expedite the review of the existing Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Jamaica.

Keyamo said this at a meeting with the Jamaican Ambassador to Nigeria, Lincoln Downer, and his Consular, Andre Hibbert, in Abuja.

The details of the meeting made available by Mr Tunde Moshood, special adviser on media and communications to Keyamo, stated that Downer, in his address, stressed that there ought to be a direct flight between Nigeria and Jamaica.

Downer also said because Nigerians love Jamaica and there is a rising demand for Jamaican spices in Nigeria, he has been tasked to review and improve on the diplomatic engagements between Jamaica and Nigeria, especially concerning air services.

Moshood stated: “A key area of focus during the meeting was the matter of air travel and connectivity. Downer disclosed that Jamaica currently lacks a national carrier, relying on neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago for air transport. He proposed the idea of combining the BASA between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to address the air services gap, underscoring the increasing demand for travel from Nigeria to Jamaica.

“The Jamaican ambassador also shared the growing interest in Nigerian culture, particularly Afrobeat music and Nollywood films, which are trending in Jamaica. This cultural exchange, he noted, further reinforces the need for enhanced diplomatic and air connectivity.

“The aviation minister, in his response, welcomed the ambassador’s proposals and expressed his eagerness to take the next steps. ‘I am delighted to start the BASA arrangements. To ensure a swift resolution, we will set up a committee to expedite the process,’ said the minister. He further committed to visiting Jamaica if necessary, stating that he would be willing to travel to Jamaica to finalise and sign the BASA agreement in person.”