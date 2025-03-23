Nigeria is preferred destination for mining investment – Ghazale

Fadi A. Ghazale is the Founder and CEO of Titan Minerals Limited. A visionary entrepreneur that is shaping Nigeria’s mineral exploration landscape, his firm is bringing extensive expertise into Nigeria and across Africa. Having lived in Nigeria for 17 years, Ghazale has managed a diverse portfolio of exploration projects, gaining invaluable in-country experience and strategic relationships. His expertise spans across entrepreneurship, leadership, compliance, finance, and management. The CEO holds an MBA in Business and Emerging Markets from the University of Liverpool and a BA in Business Administration from Notre Dame University. Recognizing Nigeria’s untapped mineral potential earlier on, he identified key challenges in the sector to include lack of high-level geo-scientific knowledge and funding. Determined to bridge this gap, he assembled a team of global experts. By combining this expertise with his deep understanding of Nigeria’s political landscape and Titan Minerals’ strong logistical and operational capacity, he has transformed the company into the leading mineral exploration firm in Nigeria. In this interview, he reveals Nigeria as a key player in Africa’s mining ecosystem, stressing that Nigeria serves as the premier platform for industry professionals to unlock new opportunities and forge strategic connections. Excerpts:

Tell us about how your entrepreneurship journey began.

I moved to Nigeria over 17 years ago and was involved in major construction projects across remote areas in Northern Nigeria. During this time, I recognized the enormous but largely untapped potential of Nigeria’s mineral sector. I also identified key factors holding the sector back, such as political complexity, lack of funding, and limited high-level geoscientific knowledge. Determined to address these issues, I single-handedly assembled a team of a global experts and founded Titan Minerals. Today, the company is a household name in mineral exploration across Nigeria.

What inspired you to go into the mining sector?

My journey into mining was driven by the realization that Nigeria’s mineral wealth was significantly underutilized. While working in construction, I witnessed firsthand the untapped potential beneath the country’s soil. I saw an opportunity to bridge the gap by bringing in expertise, modern exploration techniques, and a systematic approach to mineral exploration. At Titan Minerals, our goal is to elevate the sector by providing credible data, using modern technology, and ensuring that Nigeria’s mineral resources are explored and developed to meet global standards.

What services does Titan Minerals offer, particularly for newcomers to the sector?

Our vision is to make Titan Minerals a world-leading and accredited mineral exploration company, guiding assets from Greenfield exploration to public listing. We specialize in conceptual and systematic mineral targeting, resource drilling and deposit definition, advanced exploration techniques, including diamond drilling, reverse circulation drilling, and air core/RAB drilling, high-tech geophysical and electromagnetic surveys, laboratory analysis using XRF spectrometers and LIBS analyzers, and providing reliable, high-quality data to attract investors and financial institutions. We ensure that our clients’ investments align with international standards, making it easier for them to secure financing and partnerships.

What are the challenges facing Nigeria’s mining sector, despite government encouragement?

The Nigerian mining industry has gained increasing attention over the past five years. The government has introduced policies to attract investment, improve regulatory frameworks, and enhance transparency. Initiatives like the Nigerian Mining Industry Roadmap and the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification (MINSED) project have been instrumental. However, significant challenges remain, including security concerns in mining regions, difficulty in attracting international investors due to perceived risks, lack of high-quality geological data, and limited access to financing for junior exploration companies. While progress has been made, more work is needed to make Nigeria a globally competitive mining destination.

Many investors hesitate due to long return-on-investment periods in mining. How do you address this concern?

You’re absolutely right. Mining is a capital-intensive industry with long gestation periods before returns are realized. Unlike other industries, mining requires extensive exploration, permits, and infrastructure development before production even begins. One of the key deterrents for investors is the high-risk nature of mining—many projects never make it from exploration to actual mining. This makes mining a less attractive option compared to sectors with quicker financial returns. To address this, Titan Minerals provides high-quality, globally recognized data to reduce uncertainty for investors. We also advocate for stronger government policies to create a more attractive investment climate.

What is the long-term vision for Titan Minerals?

Our goal is to establish Titan Minerals as a globally recognized exploration company, advancing assets from early-stage exploration to public listing on major mineral stock exchanges like TSX, ASX, SE, and AIM. We have built a strong foundation in Nigeria, offering: Expertise in geology, geophysics, geosciences and advanced drilling techniques. We have a vast database of mineral occurrences across the country.

In the long run, we aim to make Nigeria a preferred destination for global mineral exploration and investment.

How can the Federal Government help local miners benefit from the mining sector?

The Nigerian mining sector is entering a new era, with rising mineral prices signaling a promising future. However, to maximize these benefits, the government must take proactive steps to support local miners. Key areas of focus should include access to financing, providing tailored financial support and incentives to small-scale miners. On infrastructure development, we need to improve road networks, power supply, and logistics in mining regions, capacity building, investing in training programs to enhance the technical skills of local miners. We also need partnerships and collaboration like encouraging joint ventures between local and international companies. On value chain development, there should be in-country processing and refining of minerals rather than exporting raw materials. Additionally, shifting the narrative away from negative media coverage—such as linking mining to artisanal activities and insecurity—will help attract more investors and drive sector growth. With strategic investments, modern exploration techniques, and strong government support, Nigeria’s mining industry has the potential to become a global player. Titan Minerals is committed to leading this transformation by ensuring high-quality exploration, promoting industry best practices, and making Nigeria a preferred destination for mining investment.