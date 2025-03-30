Nigeria has food but no food security – UNIUYO VC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Professor Nyaudo Ndaeyo, has expressed regret that despite food availability in Nigeria, the country still lacks food security.

Professor Ndaeyo made this assertion over the weekend while delivering the 111th inaugural lecture of the university, titled: “Farming Systems in Nigeria: Wallowing in Food Security Amid Abundance?”

Speaking at the event, Ndaeyo highlighted his contributions to agricultural research in areas such as bush clearing, tillage practices, soil fertility, farming systems, and general crop production.

“I have worked on several crops, including maize, cassava, cocoyam, yam, okra, fluted pumpkin, and onion, all in an effort to combat food insecurity in Nigeria. However, despite these efforts, we are still far from achieving true food security,” he stated.

He emphasized that while Nigeria has abundant agricultural resources, the country still faces significant food security challenges.

“My submission, regrettably, is that while Nigeria has food, there is no food security. However, there is hope, as the present administration is critically addressing food security issues.”

Professor Ndaeyo urged Nigerians to embrace agriculture and referenced Proverbs 12:11 as a biblical call to diligence in farming.

He noted that Nigeria possesses vast agricultural resources, including 23,768 square kilometers of land, 36.9 million hectares of arable land, and a population of over 200 million people.

The professor recommended: Appropriate Land Development Techniques – Conventional methods alone are insufficient. Agricultural Mechanization – Enhancing the crop production chain with modern techniques.

Intensification Over Extensification – Moving away from merely expanding farmland to improving productivity on existing land.

He stressed that achieving food security requires a systematic approach to harnessing Nigeria’s agro-resources effectively.