Nigeria expands trade and investment ties with five countries – Minister

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments

…Tinubu’s Economic Consolidation Begins with N54.2 Trillion Budget – Idris

…Plans to Broaden Funding Access for Manufacturers, MSMEs

…Soft Loans for MSMEs Across 776 LGAs in Progress

By Soni Daniel, Editor, Northern Region

Abuja: Nigeria has expanded trade and investment discussions with five key global economies—Brazil, India, France, and the United Arab Emirates—to boost economic growth and create wealth for its citizens.

Minister of Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, revealed this development at a ministerial briefing in Abuja, following President Bola Tinubu’s directive for officials to update Nigerians on their progress in office.

Meanwhile, Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, announced that Tinubu’s economic consolidation has begun with the signing of the N54.2 trillion 2025 budget into law—the largest in Nigeria’s history.

At the media briefing, Oduwole, alongside her counterpart John Eno, stated that Nigeria aims to position itself as a prime investment destination, unlocking a $50 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitment.

In addition, the ministry is collaborating with a commercial bank to provide soft loans for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria’s 776 local government areas to boost the manufacturing sector and grassroots wealth creation.

The ministry has also initiated discussions with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish Nigeria’s carbon market and unlock sustainable financing for industrial growth.

Disbursement Highlights: Bank of Industry (BOI): N111.66 billion allocated for non-oil export businesses, and N110 billion disbursed to 93 customers to support manufacturing, agriculture, solid minerals, and general services.

Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC): Over 400 farmers received improved hibiscus, sesame, and oil palm seedlings under the “Double Your Export Campaign Programme.”

Other Disbursements: N42.50 billion distributed to 850,099 beneficiaries, and N577.1 million allocated to 93 recipients to enhance operations and boost Nigeria’s GDP.

Alhaji Mohammed Idris emphasized that Tinubu’s administration is focused on economic growth, security, infrastructure, and human capital development.

“The 2025 budget is not just a financial document; it is a bold statement of intent—a roadmap for economic resilience, social stability, and national progress,” Idris stated.

He assured Nigerians of the government’s commitment to efficient budget implementation and called for national support in building a prosperous and united country.