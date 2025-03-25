Nigeria enhances port security, US Coast Guard confirms progress

•We will sustain momentum – NIMASA DG.

By Godwin Oritse

The United States Coast Guard has commended Nigeria, and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), for what the Coast Guard described as considerable progress in the implementation of the International Ships and Ports Facility Security (ISPS) Code.

This was made public by Joe Prince Larson of the US Coast Guard who led a team from the International Port Security Programme on a Working Tour of some Terminals and Ports in Nigeria to ascertain the level of implementation of the ISPS Code across Nigerian ports facilities.

The team had earlier conducted assessment visits to the Dangote Port and Lekki Free Trade Zones in Lekki, Lagos State, as well as private port facilities operated by Matrix Energy and Julius Berger in Warri, Delta State.

While delivering an interim assessment report to NIMASA Management, Larson noted that Nigeria’s compliance with the ISPS Code ranks amongst the best globally.

He added that his team would report their findings to the leadership of the US Coast Guard accordingly and expressed confidence that NIMASA had the capacity to maintain the high standards attained to date.

He stated further: “We had the pleasure of visiting Matrix and Julius Berger in Warri, Delta State before proceeding to the Lekki Deep Seaport and Dangote Port in Lagos, with the overall assessment being very positive. We noted that there is a clear and deep understanding on the implementation of the ISPS Code in Nigeria with the level of compliance observed to be at par with some of the best maritime nations globally. We would report our findings back to US Coast Guard headquarters accordingly.”

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment to maintaining the improved compliance standards at Nigeria’s ports.

He said: “I must express my happiness at the positive feedback we have received from the USCG delegation as it serves as reward for the Federal Government’s commitment to the develop of the sector, and the work of the Agency, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, to ensure international standards are adhered to in the area of port security”.

The USCG has consistently partnered with NIMASA to conduct on-the-spot assessments of the compliance level of Nigerian ports with the ISPS Code. These evaluations, which commenced last year as part of a three-year plan, are geared towards providing actionable insights and data-based decisions to lift the Condition of Entry (CoE) placed on vessels departing Nigeria for the United States of America.