Nigeria congratulates Ghana on 68th independence anniversary

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Nigeria has congratulated Ghana on its 68th Independence Anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

In a press statement signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Thursday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, commended Ghana for its democratic progress, economic growth, and role in regional stability.

The minister also emphasised the shared history and cultural ties between both nations, expressing hope for continued peace and prosperity.

“Nigeria remains committed to deepening cooperation with Ghana in trade, education, security, and regional integration,” the statement read.