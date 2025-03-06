Nigeria close to achieving food security – Minister

Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food security

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, has reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of President Bola Tinubu to ensuring that every Nigerian citizen has unfettered access to abundant and nutritious food.

Kyari made this known at the launch of 2025 dry season farming and distribution of Ramadan Palliatives to the people of Kebbi by Gov. Nasir Idris in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“President Tinubu has consistently provided a conducive environment and empowerment to farmers to increase yields towards the attainment of food security, which is already on the horizon.

“The Federal Government will continue to work together with states and local government councils to bring prosperity through agricultural production.

“I commend the initiative of our amiable and esteemed Kebbi Governor, Nasir Idris, for placing premium on developing the agricultural sector which witnessed bumper harvests and reduction of food prices.

“The emphasis attached to dry season farming is a portent vehicle for food security,” the minister said.

Kyari expressed delight over the distribution of thousands of water pumping machines, sprayers and power tillers as well as thousands of litres of herbicides, pesticides and organic fertilisers by the present administration.

Launching the distribution exercise, Gov. Idris, said the government was aware of the challenges of dry season farming by farmers that necessitated his administration to provide them with the required agricultural inputs to reduce hardship in cultivation.

“Last year, I launched the KADAGE programme in tandem with the policy of Tinubu administration to revolutionise the agricultural sector towards food sufficiency and improve the wellbeing of farmers and youths.

“The agricultural landscape has witnessed positive changes in Kebbi with the distribution of free fertilisers to farmers, provision of inputs including improved rice seeds as well as pests control that destroy crops, especially millet and rice.

“My administration is fully aware that agriculture is the major platform for economic development of our nation.

“I am thankful to President Tinubu, the Minister of Agriculture and the National Council on Agriculture, for approving the use of residual moisture for Agricultural production in Kebbi for 15,000 farmers affected by flooding last year to mitigate losses incurred,” he said.

On Ramadan Palliatives, Idris, announced that all segments of the society had been considered for allocation.

“Civil Servants, teachers, local government staff, House of Assembly, NLC/TUC, members of the executive council, security services, traditional institutions, army widows, police widows, boards and agencies as well as residents of all the polling units in the state are beneficiaries.

“Commissioners and other top government officials involved in the distribution have been taken care of.

“No commissioner, Adviser or any political appointee should touch anything out of these palliative items.

“Some commissioners or otherwise are reported to be saying that, they are not benefitting from office, but that’s untrue; all rights and privileges of government functionaries are well protected by my administration.

“Whoever feels that he’s not getting enough, should resign from his/her position and vacate the office,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Yakubu Bala-Tafida, warned that security agencies had been empowered to arrest any person selling off the agricultural items provided to them.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture, Alhaji Shehu Ma’azu, recalled that the state started its dry season farming’s drive, sustained and intensified during the tenure of former Governors Adamu Aleiro, Sa’idu Dakingari, Sen. Atiku Bagudu respectively.

“Kebbi is indeed a hub for agriculture and agricultural bright landscape of the country by sustaining and intensifying the initiative by Gov. Idris-led administration,” he said.

Muazu urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gesture to cushion the effects of challenges faced during Ramadan as well as dry season farming in the state. (NAN)