Nigeria among top 10 countries receiving US foreign aid [Full List]

Nigeria ranked seventh among the top 10 recipients of US foreign aid in 2024, receiving approximately $763 million through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to data from ForeignAssistance.gov.

The funding was primarily directed towards humanitarian assistance, healthcare, economic development and counterterrorism efforts, reinforcing Nigeria’s strategic importance in Africa and its longstanding partnership with the US.

Nigeria’s aid allocation focused on four key areas:

Public Health and Humanitarian Support – A substantial portion of the funds supported health programmes, including HIV/AIDS prevention under the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), as well as interventions for malaria, tuberculosis and maternal health.

Security and Counterterrorism – Given Nigeria’s ongoing battle against Boko Haram, ISWAP and other insurgent groups, U.S. funding played a role in supporting security reforms, counterterrorism training and peace-building initiatives in the Northeast.

Economic Development and Governance – Aid was also channelled towards poverty alleviation programs, infrastructure projects and initiatives to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

Food and Emergency Relief – USAID provided support to millions of displaced Nigerians, particularly in conflict-affected areas, addressing food insecurity and access to clean water.

Global Context: Nigeria’s Position in US Aid

In 2024, Ukraine remained the top recipient of US foreign aid, receiving $6.1 billion — a direct result of the ongoing war with Russia. Other major recipients included:

Despite these contributions, the future of US foreign aid remains uncertain following the Trump administration’s decision in January 2025 to freeze nearly all foreign aid programmes for a 90-day review. The move, carried out under the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), resulted in frozen bank accounts, office closures and the dismissal of thousands of aid workers globally.

The suspension also affected up to $1 billion in payments for previously fulfilled contracts, raising concerns about the continuity of assistance programmes worldwide. However, this decision has been legally challenged, with the US Supreme Court currently reviewing the action’s legitimacy.