Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso impose 0.5% Import Levy

By Favour Ulebor

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger have imposed a 0.5% levy on imported goods to fund their new three-state union after exiting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The military-led governments announced that the levy agreed upon on Friday would take immediate effect.

It applies to all goods imported from outside the three countries, excluding humanitarian aid. However, details on how the funds will be utilised were not disclosed.

The three nations formed the Alliance of Sahel States in 2023 as a security pact, which has since evolved into an economic and military bloc with plans for biometric passports and closer cooperation.

This move effectively ends free trade within West Africa under ECOWAS and underscores the growing rift between the Sahel states and regional powers such as Nigeria and Ghana.

The juntas announced their departure from ECOWAS last year, accusing the bloc of failing to support their fight against Islamist insurgents.

ECOWAS had imposed economic and political sanctions to push for a return to constitutional rule, but the measures had little effect.

Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger rank among the world’s poorest nations and have struggled with a decade-long Islamist insurgency linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The violence has killed thousands, displaced millions, and eroded public trust in democratic governance.