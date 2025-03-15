Niger Delta youths give Wike 48 hours to retract remarks against PANDEF, Edwin Clark

Wike

*** Urge President Tinubu to sack FCT Minister

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

The Niger Delta youth chapter of the apex socio-political body for the South-South geopolitical zone, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to retract his publicly disparaging remarks against the Ijaw nation and the leaders of this socio-political body.

According to the youths, it was embarrassing that Wike insulted the late former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark, even in death without respecting him.

Addressing journalists on Saturday, the National Youth President of the Youth Wing, Doben Donyegha, who gave the ultimatum, said that it was annoying that Wike abused the leaders of the South-South geopolitical zone less than 24 hours after its delegation met with the President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Recall that the FCT minister had, on Thursday, during a media chat, described PANDEF as “the worst organisation anybody can rely on”, while also calling the board of trustee members of the body “political merchants”.

Donyegha, who also urged President Bola Tinubu to immediately sack the minister from his cabinet, said that the youth wing no longer had confidence in him and that keeping Wike in his cabinet may affect the president’s re-election chances in the Niger Delta come 2027.

The President of the PANDEF youths also asked the Code of Conduct Bureau to investigate the minister, alleging land-grabbing activities in the FCT.

Details later…