NFF alerts Nigerians against fake Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle, X accounts

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has released a public statement cautioning against fraudulent social media profiles impersonating Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle.

In a disclaimer shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, the NFF clarified that Chelle does not maintain an account on the platform, warning that any profile claiming to represent him is fraudulent.

““Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, does not have an X account. His only official social media presence is on Instagram: [@eric_chelle],” the statement emphasised.

The NFF urged fans and the public to rely solely on Chelle’s verified Instagram page for accurate updates regarding the Super Eagles coach.

“Please be advised that Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle, does not possess an X account. Exercise caution and be wary of scams or any misleading information,” the post concluded.

Chelle won his first game as Super Eagles coach on Friday, March 21 when Nigeria took on Rwanda in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The game ended 0-2 in Kigali.