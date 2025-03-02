NEDC distributes Ramadan palliatives to 10,000 Borno vulnerable groups, PWDs

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission (NEDC) has distributed food and non-food items to over 10,000 orphans, widows and people with disabilities (PWDs) in Borno state.

According to the Commission, the Ramadan palliatives were intended to cushion the economic hardships of PWDs and other vulnerable groups.

Flagging off the distribution over the weekend in Maiduguri, the Commission’s Managing Director Mohammed Alkali stated, “Our gesture of distributing the materials is part of the Ramadan palliatives in alleviating the high costs of food and non-food items to the vulnerable groups, comprising orphans, widows, and PWDs.



“Additionally, the Ramadan palliatives comprise 7,000 bags and cartons of rice and vegetable oil, 5,000 cartons and pieces of each spaghetti and shaddah materials.”



Besides the Ramadan palliatives, he noted that 7,197 flood victims were also assisted with food and non-food items to overcome the challenges of the recent Maiduguri floods.

Alkali continued: “We’re also to distribute the same Ramadan palliatives to the five other states in the Northeast region,” pointing out that the distribution exercise was conducted last year in Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states.

“We’ve expanded the relief materials distribution programme to include legislators, traditional rulers, as well as security agencies,” he said, adding that this will enable them to reach their people with the distributed palliatives during the fasting period.

Vanguard News