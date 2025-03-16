NDLEA foils drug shipments to US, Saudi Arabia, others; arrests two suspects

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted multiple drug consignments hidden in prayer beads, board games, and female clothing, bound for the United States, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Poland.

The crackdown, carried out through intelligence-led operations, also led to the arrest of two suspects at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Among those apprehended was a 43-year-old businesswoman, Jakpor Egware May, who was caught with 190 parcels of tramadol and skunk while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy.

In her statement, she admitted to purchasing the drugs herself with the intent to resell them abroad.

Another suspect, 60-year-old Yahaya Fatai Ayinla, was arrested at the MMIA export shed while trying to ship skunk concealed in clothing to New York. Further investigations revealed that drug traffickers had also attempted to export shipments of tramadol, molly, and loud through logistics firms in Lagos, hiding the illicit substances in Vitamin C bottles and garments.

NDLEA operatives at the airport further uncovered 230 grams of cocaine ingeniously concealed in prayer beads, soles of locally made shoes, and board game packs. The consignments were bound for Saudi Arabia, Poland, and the United Arab Emirates.

Beyond Lagos, NDLEA officers conducted extensive raids across multiple states, leading to the recovery of large consignments of skunk, heroin, and opioids. In Kano, a total of 727 blocks of compressed skunk, weighing 479kg, were seized from a 40-year-old suspect, Hassan Haruna, at Chalawa.

In Kwara, 40,200 tramadol pills were intercepted on the Ilorin-Jebba expressway, while another 21,700 capsules of the opioid were recovered from a suspect in Ilorin. Kaduna State operatives arrested a 25-year-old suspect, Aminu Magaji, with 2,900 tramadol tablets, while raids in Taraba and Osun led to further seizures of skunk and other banned substances.

One of the biggest busts occurred in Abia, where NDLEA officers raided the Ntigha community in Isiala-Ngwa North LGA.

A 34-year-old suspect, Chinaza Nwogu, also known as “Young Money,” was arrested with 274 grams of heroin, 141 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9kg of cannabis sativa, and four grams of cocaine. Authorities also seized N753,015 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA continued its War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization efforts in schools, workplaces, and communities. Awareness campaigns were held at educational institutions, including U.P.E School, Ilara Epe, Lagos; Government Day Secondary School, Adamawa; and Agbegi High Grammar School, Kogi, among others.

Commending the officers for their operational successes, NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to dismantling drug networks across Nigeria. He also warned traffickers that law enforcement remains vigilant and determined to curb illicit drug activities nationwide.