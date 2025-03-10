NCDC confirms UK returnee died of Lassa fever

Lassa fever

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the death of a 31-year-old physician who succumbed to Lassa fever after returning from the United Kingdom.

In a public advisory issued on Sunday, the NCDC reported that the total number of confirmed Lassa fever cases has risen to 535 out of 2,728 suspected infections, with 98 fatalities recorded across 14 states as of March 2, 2025.

According to the agency, the Ondo State Ministry of Health first notified the NCDC of the confirmed case on March 5. The deceased, who had recently returned from the UK, was treated at a private health facility in Ondo State.

“The patient departed Nigeria on 19/02/2025 and returned on 27/02/2025,” the NCDC stated. Samples were taken late on Friday, 28/02/2025, on suspicion of Lassa fever, but the patient unfortunately passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 01/03/2025.”

Investigations revealed that the physician had visited his fiancée in Edo State, as well as family and friends, before falling ill.

“Laboratory investigation confirmed the result as Lassa fever-positive through PCR testing on Tuesday, 04/03/2025,” the statement said.

The NCDC said that as of epidemiological week 9 (February 24 to March 2, 2025), Nigeria has recorded 2,728 suspected Lassa fever cases, with 535 confirmed infections and 98 deaths. The case fatality rate stands at 18.3 per cent.

The majority of confirmed cases—91 per cent—are concentrated in five states: Ondo (31 per cent), Bauchi (24 per cent), Edo (17 per cent), Taraba (16 per cent), and Ebonyi (3 per cent). Ten local government areas, including Owo, Akure South, and Bauchi, account for 68 per cent of total cases.

In response, the Ondo State Ministry of Health has intensified containment efforts, including rigorous contact tracing and monitoring of individuals who had interactions with the deceased physician.

The NCDC further assured that all necessary national response structures had been activated. Port Health Services are collaborating on tracing in-flight contacts to enhance surveillance at entry points. At the same time, relevant authorities in the UK have also been notified as part of international health regulations.

The agency reiterated its commitment to controlling the outbreak and urged the public to adhere to preventive measures, including good hygiene and early reporting of symptoms.