Navy destroys 4 illegal refineries, confiscates stolen crude in anti-theft operation

By: Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of operations against crude oil thieves and economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta and South West Part of the country, the Nigerian Navy under Operation Delta Sanity 2, has confiscated over 107,350 stolen crude oil and it’s by products

Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, Director of Naval Information while making this known on Saturday said the operations conducted in February in Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, Ondo and Delta states were a continuous demonstration of the Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain and eradicate Crude Oil Theft (COT).

Noting that the successes have contributed positively to the increase in Nigeria’s crude oil output, the Naval spokesman stated that Nigeria’s daily production has risen to about 1.75 million barrels per day thereby confirming the effectiveness of Operation Delta Sanity as arrested to by NNPCL.

Detailing the operations, he said, “On Saturday 1 February 2025, a wooden boat laden with 19 by 250 litres drums of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) being smuggled to the Republic of Cameroon was seized around Effiat creek, Akwa Ibom State.

“On Wednesday 5 February 2025, a wooden boat laden with 14 by 250 litres drums of PMS being smuggled to the Republic of Cameroon was seized around Ebughu creek of Akwa Ibom State.

“On Sunday 9 February 2025, a fibre boat laden with about 1,000 litres of stolen crude oil was seized around Buguma and Tuma general area of Rivers State.

“Also, on Sunday 9 February 2025, a large wooden boat laden with about 5,000 litres of products suspected to be stolen crude oil was seized around Opotumbi general area of Rivers State.

“On Tuesday 11 February 2025, a fibre boat laden with about 1,300 litres of stolen crude oil was seized around Buguma and Tuma general area of Rivers State.

“On Wednesday 12 February 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site with 5 cooking tanks, 4 metal storage tanks, 6 reservoirs and 15 dug out pits containing about 1,500 litres of stolen crude oil and about 1,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) were seized around Isaka, Ogajama general area of Rivers State.

“On the same day, Wednesday 12 February 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site, 3 refining ovens, 3 receiving units, 2 wooden boats and one dug out pit collectively laden with over 30,000 litres of stolen crude oil were discovered and deactivated around Clough Creek in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“On Thursday 13 February 2025, a wooden boat conveying 1,400 litres of illegally refined AGO in 44 jerry cans was seized around Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“On Saturday 15 February 2025, two Illegal Refinery Sites with about 1000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 4,000 litres of stolen crude oil were deactivated and seized at Otugbene area Southern Ijaw Local Government Area Bayelsa State.

“On Sunday 16 February 2025, four active Illegal Refinery Sites with 4 ovens, 10 dug out pits, one storage tank, 13 sacks of stolen crude oil, 2 drums loaded with stolen crude oil and 47 polythene sacks containing illegally refined AGO were seized around Obodo Omadino in Warri, South-West Local Government Area, of Delta State.

“Cumulatively, the total quantities were about 2,500 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,700 litres of illegally refined AGO.

“On Monday 17 February 2025, two suspected vandals with 2 saws used in cutting the flowline and one wooden boat were arrested along Well 17T Flowline in Rivers State.

“On Tuesday 18 February 2025, three fibre boats loaded with illegally refined AGO in 137 jerry cans was seized along Ugbonla water site in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“On Tuesday 18 February 2025, two Illegal Refinery Sites holding about 22,000 litres of stolen crude oil were discovered and seized in a camp around Ojumole Riverine community of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“On Wednesday 19 February 2025, several Illegal Refinery Sites with about 70 ovens, 40 reservoirs, 50 dug out pits, about 50,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 5,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were deactivated and seized around Egbema West of Rivers State.

“On 26 February 2025, one Illegal Refinery Site, 3 refining ovens, 3 receiving units, and 3 dug out pits collectively laden with over 12,000 litres of stolen crude oil were de activated and seized around Clough creek in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“Since Operation Delta Sanity II was flagged off on 30 December 2024, the Nigerian Navy has consistently thwarted numerous efforts of crude oil thieves.

“These successes have contributed positively to the increase in Nigeria’s crude oil output.

“Recently, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) Mr Gbenga Komolafe stated that Nigeria’s daily production has risen to about 1.75 million barrels per day thereby confirming the effectiveness of Operation Delta Sanity.

“Accordingly, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, affirms the Nigerian Navy’s continued dedication to combating maritime crimes and safeguarding the nation’s waters.”