Native doctors in Anambra take oath to fight unethical conduct

Native doctors, operating under the aegis of ‘Odinala Orumba South’, yesterday, subscribed to an oath at Izo Mmili, shrine at Umunze, in Orumba South Local Government Area, to ostracize any member found engaging in unethical activities.

Recall that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo recently established ‘Agunaechemba’, a security network, to rid the state of “fake and devilish” native doctors involved in criminal activities, such as preparing charms for kidnappers, armed robbers, and ritualists.

At the end of the oath-taking, the Chairman of “Odinala Orumba South,” Mr Christian Umeh, told newsmen that they were committed to eliminating harmful practices.

“We decided to embark on the oath-taking measure to signify our commitment to maintaining ethical practices and removing any members who act unethically.

“It is also to ensure that those sent out to fish out evil native doctors will not be compromised,” Umeh said.

He said that those who could not participate in the oath-taking were given until next Monday to do so,” he said.

The Chairman of the LGA, Mr Shedrack Azubuike, said he was invited by the group to witness the exercise.

Azubuike, represented by Mr. King Nwabueze, said the exercise was also in line with the governor’s mission “to cleanse and make the state liveable and prosperous”.

One of the native doctors, Mr John Ahamkonye, also said that they were truly in support of the exercise.

Ahamkonye said that the proliferation of fake native doctors in the community had become a growing concern to the group.