Native doctor, 3 others arrested for killing 2 children for rituals 

…Police recover drained blood of victims, other items

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Police in Rivers State have arrested four persons over their alleged role in the ritual killing of two children in Rukpokwu community, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The incident was said to have happened on Monday and reported at Rumuokoro Special Area.

It was gathered that the prime suspect had sent the two children on errand and when they returned, the suspect took them to an uncompleted building, drugged them and later killed them.

It was also learned that the suspect had cut off some vital parts of the two children and scooped their blood into a bottle.

It was further learned that the corpses of the victims were recovered and sent to mortuary, while police have started investigation.

Confirming the development in Port Harcourt, yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said four people have been arrested in connection to the killing.Iringe-Koko narrated that four people, a native doctor, the prime suspect, his girlfriend, and another accomplice have been arrested and detained.

She said: “The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the public of the arrest of suspects involved in a horrific case of ritual killing of two children, Chizaram Onuche and Chidinma Onuche, both 7-year-old. This follows a report transferred from the Special Area Division, prompting operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to take swift action.

“On March 23, 2025, at approximately 9a.m., operatives arrested a native doctor and other individuals involved in the heinous crime. During the operation, law enforcement officers recovered key evidence, including a bottle containing the drained blood of the victims.

“Aniekan Uko (male, 27 years), A native of Akwa Ibom, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu. He lured victims to his location, drugged them using a drink known as Black Bullet as a sedative, and subsequently slaughtered them, collecting their blood in a bottle.

“Luis Uwelemele (female, 19 years), a native of Cross River State, residing at Omuike, Aluu. She is the girlfriend of the first suspect. Aniekan and is linked to the crime.

“Kingsley Opurum (male, 43 years), a native of Etche, Rivers State, residing at 3rd Pipeline, Eneka. He has been implicated as the native doctor accomplice in the murder of the deceased. Friday Silas (male, 47 years), a native of Plateau State, residing at 2nd Pipeline, Rukpokwu. The first suspect claimed that he allowed him to stay at the uncompleted building where the killings took place.

“Aniekan confessed that he became involved in the ritual killing after visiting the native doctor and witnessing him perform similar rituals for others in exchange for wealth. The native doctor instructed him to provide fresh human remains and blood for ritualistic purposes.”

Iringe-Koko disclosed that police during the arrest recovered blood of the victims in bottle and can of the substance used in drugging the victim

She said: “Law enforcement officials visited the scene of the crime, documented evidence with photographs, and recovered additional exhibits. The following items were retrieved: A kitchen knife identified as the murder weapon. A bottle filled with the victims’ blood, scooped by the suspect. An empty can of Black Bullet, used to drug the victims before the act.

A spoon, used to collect the victims’ blood. The deceased victims’ bodies have been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

The police spokesperson stressed the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju’s vow to ensure justice in the matter.