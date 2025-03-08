Natasha’s suspension: Senate leadership failing millions of Nigerian women – Group

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Hajia Nike AbdulRahman, National Convener of Women Advocacy for Good Governance and a Cultural and Heritage Value Advocate, has condemned the suspension of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate following her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

AbdulRahman, in a statement made available to NAN on Saturday in Akure, said that the action undermined the principles of justice and fair hearing,

According to her, the action will set a dangerous precedent for the treatment of women who bravely came forward to speak out against abuse and misconduct.

“The swift suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan raises serious concerns about the Senate’s commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of its members.

“By silencing a voice calling for accountability, the Senate leadership is not only failing Akpoti-Uduaghan, but also millions of women across Nigeria who look to our legislative institutions for support and justice.

“In light of these troubling developments, the Senate must act swiftly to reinstate Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, ensuring she can represent her constituents without fear of retribution.

“This is not only a matter of justice for her, but also the fundamental right of the people of Kogi Central Senatorial Zone,” AbdulRahman said.

The national convener, who called for independent investigations, said Akpabio must step aside to facilitate an impartial and transparent investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment.

According to her, an independent probe is essential to restore public confidence in the Senate and to ensure that justice is served without interference.

AbdulRahman also said the Senate should implement comprehensive policies and procedures to safeguard individuals who report misconduct, while all allegations should be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

She, therefore, called on the Senate leadership to address broader issues of accountability and integrity within its ranks.

The convener said that the ongoing scandals and allegations against Akpabio and others must be handled transparently, with measures put in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“We call upon all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, to rally in support of survivors of sexual harassment and to advocate for systemic reforms that protect their rights and dignity.

“As we commemorate International Women’s Day today, let us reaffirm our commitment to fighting for justice and equality. Women must not be silenced or punished for speaking out against abuse.

“It is time for our leaders to demonstrate integrity, uphold the law, and ensure that women’s voices are heard and respected.

“We urge the Senate to act decisively and restore faith in our democratic institutions. Together, we can build a governance system that is accountable, just, and equitable for all,” AbdulRahman said.