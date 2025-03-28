Natasha’s recall, a sexist plot to silence her – CHRICED alerts INEC

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has condemned the attempt to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central District from the National Assembly, describing it as a politically motivated effort to undermine her mandate.

The organisation expressed deep concern over the suspension and recall efforts, which it asserts are rooted in gender discrimination and attempts to silence an outspoken opposition figure.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi, CHRICED alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is being subjected to political pressure to facilitate the recall process.

The organisation urged INEC to uphold its constitutional duty to remain impartial and ensure due process is followed.

CHRICED highlighted the broader implications of these developments, noting that Senator Natasha’s experiences reflect wider issues of gender representation in politics. It emphasised that her commitment to public service and advocacy for good governance should not make her a target of political manoeuvring.

The statement also emphasised the importance of safeguarding democratic principles, stressing that all elected officials should be allowed to serve their mandate without undue interference.

The organisation further called on INEC to review the recall petition transparently and fairly, warning that any misuse of public resources for politically motivated actions would erode public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The statement reads: “The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) expresses deep concern over recent developments regarding the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate and the subsequent efforts to recall her as the elected representative of Kogi Central Constituency.

“Senator Natasha has faced challenges that highlight the broader struggles of women in leadership positions, particularly in a political landscape where gender representation remains an issue.

“Of particular concern is the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which must ensure its processes are not influenced by external political pressures.

“A significant attempt to undermine her candidacy occurred just before the 2023 parliamentary elections when critical roads leading to Kogi Central Senatorial District—her constituency—were deliberately destroyed.

“It is essential that democratic processes remain transparent and fair, and that any recall efforts adhere strictly to constitutional provisions.

“It is also concerning that INEC, having initially dismissed the recall petition due to procedural inconsistencies, altered its position within a short period.

“CHRICED is aware, as widely reported, that some constituents may have signed the recall petition under a misunderstanding of its purpose. This raises concerns about the transparency and legitimacy of the process.

“We strongly urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold democratic principles and the rule of law by conducting a thorough review of the recall petition.

“All stakeholders must work towards strengthening democracy and ensuring that elected representatives can serve their term without undue interference.”