Ned Nwoko

By Henry Umoru

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation, Senator Ned Nwoko, APC, Delta North, has urged the Senate to stand firm following the suspension of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, PDP, Kogi Central.

According to Senator Nwoko, the Senate must not bow to what he described as emotional blackmail or social media outrage fueled by half-truths, just as he said that Nigeria’s democracy thrives when its institutions are strong, disciplined, and governed by rules, not when they are manipulated to serve personal or partisan interests.

In a statement on Sunday regarding the crisis in the Senate between Natasha, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and, by extension, the Upper Chamber, Senator Nwoko, who noted that he was not happy with the reaction of Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, Natasha’s husband, said that he had expected him to find a way to de-escalate the matter to prevent it from becoming a full-blown crisis.

According to him, when Uduaghan sent his statement and reaction, he told him exactly how he felt, saying, “I was also deeply disappointed by her husband’s reaction. I had expected him to find a way to de-escalate the matter to prevent it from becoming a full-blown crisis.

“When he sent me his statement and reaction, I told him exactly how I felt. If my wife were in such a situation, I would do everything possible to resolve the issue privately and manage it in a way that does not cause further division.

“It is even more surprising because her husband has been friends with the Senate President long before he married Natasha. This could have been settled without this level of unnecessary public drama.”

Senator Nwoko noted that the Senate is not a chaotic town hall where emotions dictate decisions. There are clear procedures for addressing grievances, presenting petitions, and debating national issues.

He said, “The Senate is not a chaotic town hall where emotions dictate decisions. Clear procedures exist for addressing grievances, presenting petitions, and debating national issues. Senator Natasha was not sanctioned for submitting a petition — she was sanctioned for her behavior on the Senate floor.

“If we allow sentiments to override discipline, the Senate will become ungovernable. This is not about suppressing opposition or silencing voices but about maintaining the institution’s dignity and ensuring that every member adheres to the same standards of conduct.

“The Senate must not bow to emotional blackmail or social media outrage fueled by half-truths. Nigeria’s democracy thrives when its institutions are strong, disciplined, and governed by rules — not when they are manipulated to serve personal or partisan interests.

“We must ensure that the principles of accountability, order, and respect remain the guiding forces of our legislative process. This is not about silencing anyone; it is about ensuring that the Senate remains a place of reasoned debate, not theatrical disruptions.”

Nwoko also clarified that Senator Natasha was not sanctioned for submitting a petition but suspended for her behavior on the Senate floor, adding that as lawmakers, if they allow sentiments to override discipline, the Senate will become ungovernable, even as he said that the issue on the ground has nothing to do with suppressing opposition or silencing voices, saying that it is about maintaining the dignity of the institution and ensuring that every member adheres to the same standards of conduct.

The statement read, “It is important that we separate facts from sensationalism and resist the growing trend of exploiting gender sentiments to mask disorderly conduct within the Senate. The legislative chamber is not a battleground for personal grievances or emotional outbursts but a place of order, debate, and democratic principles.

“The recent outcry over the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been twisted into a false narrative of victimization and suppression. Let it be clear: what was before the Senate was not her petition something she herself has confirmed but her conduct on the Senate floor, weather which violated the decorum expected of lawmakers.”

Nwoko, who noted that seat allocation is a standard Senate practice, said, “The issue started with a simple matter—seat reallocation. This is a normal and longstanding practice in the Senate. I have personally been moved three times.

“Whenever a senator leaves for any reason, whether due to death, defection, or other circumstances, there is an adjustment in the seating arrangement. This happens across both party lines, and it is not targeted at any individual. The idea is to ensure that seats are properly arranged based on seniority, party balance, and Senate rules.

“For instance, a ranking Senator sits in the front row. A new member cannot just take that seat if that senator leaves. Instead, everyone shifts accordingly. It is a process where multiple senators move to achieve the right balance.

“Everybody moves. Not just one person. The movement is done in a way that maintains the structure of the Senate. A fresher does not just sit where a senior senator is. The arrangement is reshuffled in a way that ensures order and respects seniority.

“This is a routine adjustment that happens all the time. It is not a new practice. It is not targeted at any one person. It is simply how the Senate works.

“On that day, Senator Natasha was asked to move to a new seat. Instead of complying, she refused. That, in itself, was already an issue because every other senator understands that seating changes happen regularly.

“But what followed was even more concerning. She became uncontrollable, raising her voice and shouting, “I am not scared of you!” We all saw the video. That display was completely uncalled for.

“At that moment, it was no longer about a seat. It was about discipline, order, and respect for the institution. If every senator decided to resist a simple procedural adjustment in that manner, the Senate would be ungovernable.

“The Senate Followed Due Process. After that incident, the Senate Committee on Ethics invited her for a disciplinary hearing. That is the proper procedure. The committee heard from those who were present that day, and all agreed that she had acted in an unruly manner. The submitted report was clear that her conduct on the floor was unacceptable, and she should be suspended.

“I personally reached out to her during this process. I sent her messages because, as a lawyer, I know that a person must be allowed to state their case before any judgment is passed. I asked her:

“Are you prepared to apologize so that I can speak on your behalf? Ask that you be given the opportunity to apologize.”

“She responded that she did no wrong. That didn’t stop me. I told her directly: You are wrong. I watched the video. I saw what happened. The report before us was not about any sexual harassment claim. It was strictly about her disorderly conduct.

“Some voices are framing this as an attack on women in politics. That is a manipulation of the truth. Nigeria has many strong female leaders who have made their mark through discipline, strategic engagement, and respect for institutional processes. The Senate is not and has never been against women.

“However, no lawmaker man or woman is above the rules of the chamber. The issue here is not gender; it is the expectation that all Senators must conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the institution they serve. The rules of engagement apply equally to all members, and when a Senator repeatedly flouts those rules, there must be consequences.”

On Allegations of Sexual Harassment Were Never Before the Senate, Senator Nwoko said, “One thing that must be made clear is that the Senate did not deliberate on any sexual harassment allegations. That matter is before the courts and the courts will decide.

“It is highly unlikely that she will win such a case because the alleged incident supposedly happened over a year ago. She had multiple opportunities to report it to the Senate, the police, or any authority, yet she did not.

“Even after this alleged incident, she traveled multiple times with the Senate President for international events, well-documented online. She was in the same spaces as him, attended meetings with him, and was often with her husband during these trips.

“To now come forward and narrow these allegations to a particular day, a particular time — when her husband was within range, when other people were present, when the Senate President’s wife was in the family house — raises serious questions. It is highly unlikely that such discussions would take place in such a setting.”

On Exploiting Feminine Sentiments for Political Gain, Senator Nwoko said, “It is disingenuous to claim that this is a case of gender-based suppression when the facts point to a different reality. The real danger is allowing the rules to be bent simply because a particular lawmaker chooses to play the victim card when confronted with the consequences of their actions.

“Leadership comes with responsibility. Every Senator, regardless of gender, must conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the integrity of the Red Chamber. If we start excusing unruly behavior because of gender, then we are setting a dangerous precedent where rules become optional based on emotional appeal.”

Recall that the Senate had penultimate Thursday suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, asking her not to participate in all the activities of the 10th over the rowdy session she created when she protested against Senate President Akpabio’s reassignment of her seat.

The Senate also resolved that if Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan writes to apologise during the period, she shall be recalled to resume her legislative activities, just as she was also banned from the premises of the National Assembly.

It was also resolved that her office would be locked up for the entire period of her suspension and that all her salaries and allowances would be suspended.

The Committee’s report recommended that the salaries of all her legislative aides be stopped. However, at this point, former Chief Whip Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APÇ, Abia North, seconded by Senator Ned Nwoko, APC, Delta North, moved to amend the recommendation, and it was carried that their salaries should be paid since they needed not to commit any offense.

It was resolved that all her Security Personnel be removed from her.m

The Senate resolutions followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, LP, Edo South.

Vanguard News