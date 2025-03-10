Natasha vs Akpabio: Senate sanctity must be upheld at all costs – Sen Ekpeyong

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Former Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and member of the 9th Senate, Senator Christopher Ekpeyong, has defended the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, emphasising the need to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s upper legislative chamber.

The suspension, which followed allegations of misconduct and violations of Senate rules, has drawn significant attention to the importance of parliamentary decorum and institutional governance.

The controversy began during an event celebrating the 62nd birthday of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, where Senator Ekpeyong served as Vice Chairman. In an interview with journalists, he stated that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions, including her claims of sexual harassment, were inappropriate and undermined the sanctity of the Senate. Ekpeyong stressed that the Senate is a house of honour, and its members must adhere to its rules and traditions.

He highlighted that the six-month suspension provides an opportunity for Akpoti-Uduaghan to reflect and familiarise herself with parliamentary procedures. While acknowledging that she is not the first female senator, he pointed out that her conduct was unprecedented and disruptive. Ekpeyong also referenced the exemplary behaviour of other female senators in the 9th Senate, such as Akon Eyakenyi, Betty Apiafi, and Uche Ekwunife, who have demonstrated commendable parliamentary decorum.

The former senator also addressed comments made by former Senate President Bukola Saraki, who called for Senator Akpabio’s resignation. Ekpeyong dismissed Saraki’s remarks as politically motivated and lacking maturity, reaffirming his support for Akpabio’s leadership.

He stated, “The incident in the Senate was unfortunate and uncomplimentary. The suspension is necessary to protect the sanctity of the upper chamber of the country’s legislature. Senator Natasha Akpoti’s misconduct and violation of Senate rules were the source of the drama in the Senate, resulting in her suspension. She should have started from the basics—perhaps by serving in her state’s House of Assembly to learn parliamentary procedures, then moving to the House of Representatives and eventually progressing to the Senate over time.”

Ekpeyong further emphasised, “The Senate must uphold its sanctity, and I support the six-month suspension imposed on her. This period will allow her to reflect, learn parliamentary procedures, and understand that the Senate is not a place for unnecessary outbursts. It is not a primary school; it is akin to the House of Lords, where decorum, sanity, and institutional rules are upheld. Those attempting to undermine Senator Akpabio will not succeed. He will complete his tenure as Senate President, and by God’s grace, he will be re-elected in 2027.”

In addition to the Senate controversy, Ekpeyong commented on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, urging Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former Governor Nyesom Wike to prioritise peace and stability. He emphasised the need for the state’s House of Assembly to act in the best interest of the people rather than pursuing personal ambitions.

“The ongoing political crisis in Rivers State is unfortunate. I urge both parties to reach a truce because when two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers,” he said.

Ekpeyong also expressed concern over the internal struggles within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling for unity and a return to grassroots politics. He criticised politicians who straddle the fence between the PDP and the All Progressives Congress (APC), urging them to take clear positions.

“For the PDP to recover, it must return to its grassroots origins and refocus on the interests of Nigerians,” Senator Ekpeyong added.