Natasha vs Akpabio: Pressure group calls for senate leadership to step aside for fair investigation

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A political pressure group, Action Collective (AC), has urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, to step aside to allow for an impartial investigation into allegations against the Senate President.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, the group’s National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, expressed concerns over the handling of a case involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, particularly.

Action Collective argued that to maintain public confidence, Senator Akpabio and Senator Imasuen should step aside, allowing for an independent and transparent probe. The group maintained that the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee, which plays a key role in such matters, must function without bias.

“The only way to ensure a fair process is for both Akpabio and Imasuen to step aside and allow an independent inquiry to take place,” the statement read.

The group further emphasized that public trust in the National Assembly was at stake, urging lawmakers to prioritize accountability and transparency.

“A legislature that cannot uphold ethical standards risks losing public confidence,” the statement continued, calling on civil society organizations and pro-democracy groups to advocate for accountability.

The issue continues to spark debate, with various stakeholders stressing the importance of due process and institutional integrity in addressing the matter.