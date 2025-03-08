Natasha vs Akpabio: Nigerians won’t forgive 10th senate, if… – CSO

Natasha

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Advocacy for Integrity and Rule of Law (AIRL) has warned that the Nigerian Senate risks losing public trust and jeopardising the country’s democracy if it fails to manage the controversial suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan with caution.

The group emphasised that the ongoing conflict between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan could tarnish the image and integrity of the upper legislative chamber.

In a statement, AIRL Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim Gamawa urged the Senate to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could deny Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constituency their right to representation.

The group described the recent confrontations in the Senate and on social media as a ‘show of shame’ that could bring the institution into disrepute.

AIRL further cautioned that if the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is not handled properly, it could escalate into a crisis that undermines Nigeria’s hard-won democracy.

The group reminded the Tenth Senate of its role as representatives of the Nigerian people, warning that failure to resolve the crisis could have lasting consequences for the Senate’s legacy and Nigeria’s democratic stability.

Gamawa stated, “The confrontation between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on the floor of the Senate and on social media is capable of bringing the hollow chamber into ridicule and discredit.

“Nigerians are witnessing the recent and troubling events that unfolded in the Senate, which have opened a Pandora’s box in both local and international media. This can only be described as ‘Dancing Naked in the Marketplace’ by one of the three arms of government.

“We hereby call on the Senate to meet the expectations of keeping the nation united, rather than straying from their primary responsibility of law-making.

“Nigerians will not forgive the Tenth Senate if it continues down this troubling path that may threaten our hard-won democracy.

“We urge our distinguished Senators to reflect on their role, remembering that they are not ordinary citizens but elected representatives of the people.”