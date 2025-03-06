Natasha had bottled-up anger over her removal as committee chair – Akpabio’s Aide

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Ken Okolugbo, the Special Adviser and Consultant on Communications and Strategy to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has attributed the ongoing friction between his principal and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to unresolved grievances.

Speaking on Politics Today on Channels Television, Okolugbo suggested that the controversy surrounding seat arrangements in the Senate was exacerbated by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s lingering resentment over her removal as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

“The fact of the matter was that her seat was removed and there was already bottled-up anger because she was removed from the local content committee,” he stated.

The dispute, which initially stemmed from a disagreement over seating in the Red Chamber, took a dramatic turn when Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of sexual harassment—a claim he has denied.

The rift escalated further, culminating in the Senate’s decision to suspend the Kogi Central senator for six months on Thursday.

“That the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules (2023 as amended) for bringing the presiding officer and the entire Nigerian Senate to public opprobrium,” Akpabio announced while presenting the findings of the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct, which investigated the matter.

Despite the suspension, Okolugbo insists the situation can still be resolved, noting that a written apology from Akpoti-Uduaghan could mend the rift.

“The reality of it all is that all Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan needs to do is to apologise, a written apology. She has been given that window, anybody that is deceiving her to the contrary is just ruining her political career,” he said.

