Natasha: Group rejects Arewa Youth Assembly’s ultimatum to Akpabio

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President

An interest group, Arewa Revival Project (ARP), has rejected the 48-hour ultimatum issued to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, by Arewa Youth Assembly for Good Leadership (AYAGL) to reverse the suspension of Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The ARP Project Coordinator, Mr Muttaka Ibrahim, stated this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ibrahim described AYAGL’s approach as inflammatory and counter-productive, calling instead for peaceful and lawful engagement in resolving political disputes.

He also warned that such an action could undermine democratic institutions and cause unrest.

“The group emphasises that legislative processes must be respected and that Sen. Uduaghan’s suspension should be addressed through legal and procedural frameworks rather than threats or politically-charged ultimatums.

“While we acknowledge concerns about fairness and justice, it is imperative to approach such matters constructively,” he said.

According to him, threats of protests and disruptive actions will not resolve political issues but can escalate tensions and weaken democratic structures.

Ibrahim also called for a transparent and impartial investigation into Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations, free from political interference.

He urged all parties to allow due process to take its course, ensuring accountability without undue pressure or sensationalism.

While condemning the use of violence as a political tool, Ibrahim warned against individuals or groups inciting unrest for personal or partisan gains.

“ARP, as a group, insists that politicians who encourage instability should face sanctions to deter further disruptions to Nigeria’s democratic process,” he said.

The project coordinator also urged northern-based NGOs and civil society organisations (CSOs) to remain neutral and eschew any partisanship that could undermine their credibility.

“True leadership is about service to the people, not political vendettas or personal ambition. Politicians must prioritize national unity and development over divisive actions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AYAGL Speaker, Abdul Danbature, had, at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, given Akpabio 48 hours to reverse the senator’s suspension.

Danbature had also threatened that the group would block Lokoja/Kaduna highway, occupy the national Assembly and stage mass protests if its demands were not met.

He also called on President Bola Tinubu to call the senate president to order.