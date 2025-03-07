Natasha: Atiku, PDP caution Senate leadership

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that Nigerian leaders are not creating an environment that enables women to thrive and contribute to the country’s development.

Atiku, a former presidential candidate of the PDP, stated this on Friday through his media adviser, Paul Ibe, following the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP/Kogi Central) by the Senate.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was on Thursday suspended for six months for flouting Senate rules after she rejected a new seating position assigned to her and accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment on live TV.

Atiku described the Senate’s decision as an attack on affirmative action.

“Has there been an investigation? No. So, Atiku’s position hasn’t changed. Whichever way you look at this, there is a concern. Any society that does not optimally use the assets available to it, particularly by giving women the opportunity to thrive, is failing,” he said.

“About half of our population is women, and if we don’t deliberately create an environment conducive to promoting women’s interests—whether in politics, business, or any other human endeavour—we are underutilising our potential.

“We’re not providing half of our population the opportunities to thrive and add value to society. With International Women’s Day coming up on March 8, it raises serious concerns. The Senate’s action of suspending Natasha for six months without conducting an investigation is an attack on affirmative action.”

Also, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, who spoke through his ex-media aide and the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Tanko Yunusa, also frowned on the development.

“The situation is quite disappointing,” he lamented.

PDP Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, criticised Akpabio for not stepping down to allow an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Osadolor described the six-month suspension imposed on Akpoti-Uduaghan as shameful.

The PDP youth leader equally dragged opposition lawmakers for failing to speak out and make their voices heard when it mattered most.

He stated, “The Senate President should have excused himself; he wasn’t truly a man of integrity. He should have stepped aside and allowed the investigation to proceed. I was deeply moved by this, and I’m sure every person of goodwill would be as well.

“Natasha could have been our sister, our wife, our daughter, or our mother. To see them all gang up and use state power and bureaucracy to silence her voice is shameful. For me, it was even more shameful for the opposition members on the floor of the Senate. They failed to speak up when it mattered.

“They were trying to stay in Akpabio’s good books. Looking at the whole situation, no one could stand up to be counted because they didn’t want to be kicked out or labelled as rebels. It’s a shame. But I believe Natasha has made her points. Though the majority will have their way, the minority will also have their day.”