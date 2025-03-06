Senate doing the needful, says Remi Tinubu on Natasha’s suspension

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.

By Henry Oduah

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding the Senate, emphasising that the chamber should be a place of honour rather than conflict.

Her remarks came in response to the sexual harassment allegations leveled by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement shared by her spokesperson, Bukola Kukoyi, on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, the First Lady stressed the importance of upholding the Senate’s dignity.

“I know with what is going on in the Senate, you may say, why am I not taking a position? I believe that the Senate is doing what is needful because that’s what it is,” she said.

“We shouldn’t be hearing things like that. It’s a mature chamber, and it should be treated with respect. It’s an honour for you to be in that place alone.

“I was there for 12 years, even in my younger days, and I’m still trying to look young, but people compliment you all the time.”

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Tinubu encouraged Nigerian women to assert themselves in leadership roles and not allow themselves to be sidelined.

“Women, raise yourself, don’t be in a position that men will be talking to you anyhow. You can always shut them down before they start,” she advised.

Tinubu acknowledged the progress women have made over the years, citing figures like Zuriel Oduwole, an advocate for peace, as an inspiration. She also commended Nigerian youth for their potential and urged women to continue striving for excellence.