Natasha/Akpabio: NANS tells NASS to focus on issues of national interest, well-being of Nigerians

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on members of the National Assembly to prioritise the collective good of Nigerians over issues that foster division, animosity and discrimination.

The student body noted that the elected representatives must remain focused on deliberating issues of national interest that directly impact the well-being of citizens rather than pursuing personal vendettas that could undermine the integrity of individuals, the Senate as an institution, and Nigeria as a nation.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by NANS National President, Comrade Oladoja Olushola and Comrade Samson Adeyemi, National Public Relations Officer, and made available to Vanguard in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

NANS stated in reaction to the recent exchanges in the Nigerian Senate between the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator, representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over sexual harassment allegations leveled by the latter against the former.

The statement, “Refocusing Legislative Efforts on Delivering Good Governance to Nigerians,” reads, “the growing trend of personal attacks and political rhetoric dominating Senate proceedings is deeply troubling, especially at a time when the federal government is making concerted efforts to reshape the country’s economic trajectory, combat inflation, reduce the cost of living, and promote socio-cultural respect, dignity, and harmony.”

“In light of these pressing national priorities, I stand to reaffirm the crucial role of lawmakers, particularly Senators, in enacting legislation that facilitates good governance and drives meaningful reforms for the benefit of all Nigerians.”

“While it is imperative that lawmakers uphold and protect the sanctity of the National Assembly, it is equally important that Senators conduct themselves with decorum and in adherence to the rule of law in their engagements.”

“The world is watching. It would be disheartening to see the reputation of our legislative institution reduced to an object of ridicule before adversaries of the state and the international community.”

“Facts will always be facts, and truth will always stand. However, as leaders, we must prioritize the collective good of Nigerians over conflicts that foster division, animosity, and discrimination.”

“While the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) as an engaged body expresses confidence in the leadership of the 10th Senate under the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, we believe in protecting the integrity of our legislative process.”

“Therefore, I believe it is essential that all members of the Senate adhere strictly to the rules that govern our esteemed institution. We must maintain a high standard of accountability to uphold public trust and confidence in our government.”

“Given the seriousness of the alleged misconduct and the fact that the case is already in court, I urge all parties concerned to conduct themselves appropriately and desist from commenting that could insight sentiments detrimental to the nation’s peace.”

“Similarly, NANS recommends that the Senate takes appropriate disciplinary action against any senator in question found wanting of amplifying this issue under discourse and found guilty of any violations after the court’s verdict. Such actions reinforce the importance of adhering to the Senate’s rules and remind us that we are all responsible for maintaining the dignity of our legislative body.”

“If these tensions persist, they risk further heating up the political landscape, triggering unintended negative consequences for both the Senate and the country, and deepening divisions among Nigerians.”

“We also encourage the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to remain steadfast and committed to strengthening the synergy between the National Assembly and the Presidency, led by His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This collaboration is essential to ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach the Nigerian people. Storms often test leadership, but true leaders rise above turbulence to achieve remarkable progress.”

“As Nigerian students, we will not stand idly while the integrity of our political institutions is eroded. In alignment with the doctrine of necessity, we make this statement not to take sides but to emphasize the need for accountability and the restoration of order in the Senate. Nigerians deserve good governance, and the current political atmosphere threatens to hinder effective collaboration between the Senate and other arms of government in achieving this goal.”

“We, therefore, call for calm, restraint, and a renewed commitment to peace-building in the interest of national progress and the well-being of all Nigerians.”

