NANS zonal leaders endorse past officials, hail new executives

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Forum of Zonal Coordinators of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), representing all six geopolitical zones, has expressed a vote of confidence in the immediate past leadership of the association.

During a press briefing held in Abuja on Saturday, the forum commended the previous NANS leadership, led by Comrade Lucky Emonefe, former President, and Senator Akinteye Babatunde, former Senate President, for their dedication and contributions to the advancement of Nigerian students. The coordinators highlighted their tireless efforts in promoting student welfare and ensuring that the association remained a powerful voice for students across the nation.

“As the immediate past leadership embarks on new endeavours, we extend our sincere wishes for their continued success in all their future pursuits,” the forum remarked.

Furthermore, the forum congratulated the newly elected national leadership of NANS, headed by Comrade Olushola Oladoha as President and Senator Adamu Don Manu as Senate President. Expressing confidence in their leadership, the zonal coordinators pledged their support and commitment to working closely with the new executives to build on the successes of the previous administration.

“We are confident that their administration will continue to advocate for students’ rights and promote unity within the student body,” the statement noted.

The forum reaffirmed its dedication to championing the interests of Nigerian students and fostering unity across all zones. It also extended its appreciation to the Federal Government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for its ongoing support of students and education.

Additionally, the forum acknowledged the contributions of Hon. Seyi Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and student welfare. It also recognised the efforts of Hon. Sunday Asefon, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Student Engagement, for his proactive role in addressing student-related concerns at the highest level.

Among those speaking at the briefing were Daniel Friday Egga, Coordinator of NANS Zone C (North Central) and Chairman of the Zonal Coordinators Forum; Sadi Garba Said, Coordinator of NANS Zone A (North West); Michael Emmanuel, Coordinator of NANS Zone B (South South); Taiwo Owolewa, Coordinator of NANS Zone D (South West); Umar D Afkawa, Coordinator of NANS Zone E (North East); and Ebube Ijeomah Charles, Coordinator of NANS Zone F (South East).

The forum further emphasised the importance of unity and progress within the student body, pledging to continue advocating for a brighter future for Nigerian students.