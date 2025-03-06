NANS slams Akpabio, senators over ‘chaotic’ senate sessions

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern over Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other senators for the chaos and personal attacks in the 10th National Assembly.

The student body expressed concern over lawmakers’ conduct, warning that such behaviour undermines good governance and Nigeria’s international reputation. This condemnation occurred during the NANS Solidarity March to the National Assembly in Abuja, aimed at addressing tensions in the Senate. Comrade Oladoja Olushola, NANS President-Elect, delivered an address emphasising the need for decorum and accountability among senators.

NANS highlighted the troubling trend of personal vendettas and political rhetoric overshadowing critical issues like economic reforms, inflation control, and social harmony. The association stressed that senators must prioritise legislation benefiting Nigerians over divisive conflicts.

NANS warned that ongoing infighting could worsen political divisions and hinder collaboration between the National Assembly and the Presidency. Furthermore, NANS urged Senate President Akpabio to strengthen the relationship between the legislative and executive branches, emphasising the importance of delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Comrade Olushola stated, “The recent exchanges in the Nigerian Senate, marked by attacks and counterattacks, are deeply concerning. As Nigerian students, we feel compelled to address these developments. The trend of personal attacks and political rhetoric is troubling, especially as the Federal Government strives to reshape the country’s economic trajectory.

“Elected representatives must focus on national issues impacting citizens’ well-being rather than pursuing personal vendettas that could undermine the integrity of individuals, the Senate, and Nigeria. The world is watching, and it would be disheartening to see our legislative institution reduced to an object of ridicule.

“Given the seriousness of the alleged misconduct, which is already in court, I urge all parties to act appropriately and avoid comments that could incite unrest. NANS recommends that the Senate take disciplinary action against any senator found guilty after the court’s verdict.

“If these tensions persist, they risk further inflaming the political landscape, leading to negative consequences for both the Senate and the country, and deepening divisions among Nigerians. We encourage Senate President Akpabio to remain committed to strengthening the synergy between the National Assembly and the Presidency, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As Nigerian students, we will not stand idly by while our political institutions are eroded. We make this statement not to take sides, but to emphasise the need for accountability and order in the Senate. We call for calm, restraint, and a renewed commitment to peace-building in the interest of national progress and the well-being of all Nigerians.”