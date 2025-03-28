Naira appreciates to N1,550/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira appreciated to N1,550 per dollar in the parallel market today from N1,560 per dollar on Thursday.

Likewise, the Naira appreciated N1,537 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira fell to N1,537 per dollar from N1,540 per dollar on Thursday, indicating N3 appreciation for the naira.

Consequently, on Thursday, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate narrowed to N13 per dollar from N20 per dollar.

