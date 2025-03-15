NAF neutralises over 20 as airstrikes hit terrorists’ camps in Katsina

FILE IMAGE

By Kingsley Omonobi

Fighter aircraft of the Nigerian Airforce have neutralized several terrorists hibernating in camps along Funtua – Gusau Road in Katsina State responsible for several Ambushes and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians for ransom

Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director, NAF Public Relations and Information, made this known on Saturday.

He said, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has delivered a devastating blow to banditry in Katsina State, as the Air Component of Operation Fansan Yamma executed a precision airstrike in the early hours of 13 March 2025.

“The strikes decimated notorious bandit hideouts in Unguwar Goga Hill forest, Ruwan Godiya Ward, Faskari Local Government Area.

“The airstrikes, which preceded careful and actionable intelligence advancing purposeful lethality, destroyed the fortified camps of notorious bandit kingpins Gero (Alhaji) and Alhaji Riga.

“The strikes neutralised over 20 criminals, with additional casualties reported in the surrounding rocky hills.

“The airstrike had a decisive impact on the criminals; an assessment of the full extent of the damage is ongoing.

The Air Force said, “Riga and Gero were key enablers of banditry, sheltering terrorist elements responsible for relentless ambushes along the Funtua-Gusau Road, particularly between the Yankara and Sheme villages.

“Their elimination marks a major breakthrough in the ongoing military campaign to restore peace in the North-West.

“The NAF, in coordination with ground forces, remains relentless in its mission to eradicate all threats and dismantle bandit strongholds.”