NAF air strikes eliminate key terrorist fighters, destroy gun trucks at Timbuktu triangle

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that its Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (AC OPHK) carried out devastating airstrikes over the weekend, neutralizing multiple terrorists and destroying three gun trucks belonging to insurgents.

According to NAF, the strikes targeted a terrorist enclave north of Chiralia, a known hideout within the notorious Timbuktu Triangle.

In a statement, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, said:

“The precision airstrikes, conducted over the weekend, resulted in the neutralization of multiple terrorists and the destruction of three gun trucks, significantly disrupting terrorist activities in the region.”

The operation was launched following actionable intelligence from ground troops, which tracked three terrorist gun trucks moving from Sabon Gari toward Chiralia.

Swift Deployment: In response, the Air Component swiftly deployed fighter jets for an Air Interdiction (AI) mission.

Target Identification: Upon reaching the location, NAF pilots identified multiple terrorists and their gun trucks concealed under trees.

Precision Strikes: The first strike unleashed rockets and cannon fire, obliterating two of the vehicles.

As insurgents attempted to reposition the third gun truck, a follow-up strike was executed, destroying it completely.

The overwhelming firepower set all targeted vehicles ablaze, while scores of terrorists attempting to flee were neutralized in the aftermath.

This decisive operation underscores the Nigerian Air Force’s unwavering commitment to:

Dismantling terrorist networks

Denying insurgents freedom of movement

Providing critical air support to ground forces

With sustained air superiority, the NAF remains resolute in its counterterrorism efforts, ensuring that insurgents find no safe haven while reinforcing security and stability across the North-East.