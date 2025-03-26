NADECO rejects emergency rule in Rivers, calls for administrator’s resignation

Ibok-Ete Ibas

…Says Tinubu’s Presidency is Illegitimate

By Daniel Abia

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), USA, has strongly condemned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to impose a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling for an immediate reversal of the move.

In a statement, NADECO USA asserted that Nigeria operates as a federation and that Rivers State, as a sovereign entity within it, cannot be unilaterally subjected to emergency rule by the President.

“Tinubu lacks the constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend an elected governor like Siminalayi Fubara,” the statement read.

The group further questioned Tinubu’s legitimacy, arguing that his presidency remains under a cloud of electoral irregularities and credibility disputes.

“It is both absurd and unjust for a president whose mandate is contested to attempt the removal of a legally and duly elected governor. The irony is glaring—a leader accused of electoral fraud seeking to undermine democratic governance in Rivers State.”

The statement, signed by Lloyd F. Ukwu, Esquire, President/CEO of NADECO USA, emphasized that sovereignty in a democracy resides with the citizens, not an unelected administrator in Abuja.

“Governments derive their legitimacy from the consent of the governed. Leaders are entrusted with the power to serve the people, not to rule over them by imposing an administrator.”

NADECO stressed that Rivers people exercised their democratic right in 2023 by electing Siminalayi Fubara as governor and rejected any imposed leadership.

“The current administrator is an imposter and a usurper, lacking any mandate from the people. NADECO calls on Rivers people to unequivocally reject him.”

The group further questioned whose interests the Sole Administrator truly serves, insisting that his loyalty is not to the people of Rivers State but to Tinubu, Akpabio, Kereke Ekun, and Wike.

“This imposed administrator is accountable not to Rivers people but to these political actors. His allegiance lies with them, not with the citizens he claims to govern.”

NADECO reaffirmed that the principle of “Power to the People” is enshrined in Nigeria’s Constitution and international human rights instruments, including the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Rivers people must completely and resolutely reject this illegal administrator, forcing his resignation. Anything less is unacceptable.”

The group urged peaceful but firm resistance, encouraging Rivers people to continue their lawful protests against what it describes as injustice and political overreach.

“History reminds us that when a government tramples on the rights of the people and renders judicial redress impossible, as is the case now in Nigeria, the people retain the inherent right to resist oppression.”