My story is like that of Superman, says Afrobeats star, BIGKPLUS

By Ayo Onikoyi

Over the past two years, BIGKPLUS has gone from an emerging artist in Warri City, Delta State, Nigeria, to a rising global sensation. Reflecting on his journey, the singer-songwriter draws a parallel between his story and that of Clark Kent.

“Just like Clark Kent went from a small-town farm in Smallville to the biggest stage, I fought through my struggles to get here,” he says, emphasizing his commitment to uplifting other artists from his hometown.

BIGKPLUS, whose real name is Kelvin Masan, first gained widespread attention when he recorded a viral freestyle over a popular American hit. The self-proclaimed “modern-world Superman” delivered a rapid-fire flow infused with melodic bursts, which quickly racked up nearly 100,000 views on TikTok.

This breakthrough led to a series of hit songs, solidifying his place as one of the most exciting acts in the ever-growing Afrobeats genre. His signature sound—blending comic-book references, emotional depth, trap beats, and infectious melodies—has captivated audiences far and wide.

“It’s incredible,” BIGKPLUS says, still amazed at his rapid rise. “How did my music travel this far?”

Born and raised in Delta State, in Nigeria’s South-South region, BIGKPLUS grew up in a culturally rich and deeply traditional environment. “It’s an ancient city,” he explains. “Back then, Nigeria wasn’t a country yet—we had kingdoms, we had movements.”

His musical journey began in his hometown, where he first made a name for himself. “If I look back, I wasn’t really that good,” he admits. However, everything changed when he moved to Lagos. “When I took that break, I saw life—real life.” The day after his freestyle went viral, a friend called him, urging him to come to Lagos, where his sound was taking off. Without hesitation, BIGKPLUS packed his bags and left. “I knew this was my only chance. I had to prove myself.”

Now, as his career skyrockets, BIGKPLUS is still adjusting to fame and success. His biggest hit to date, the bubbly, melodic track Burst, has amassed over 500 million streams across all platforms. Despite his growing recognition, he remains introspective. “I still try to keep my distance from people—not because I’m proud, but because I’m shy,” he shares. “There’s so much inside me, but sometimes I struggle to express it.”

As a rising star in Nigeria’s vibrant music scene, BIGKPLUS is mindful of his artistic direction. While many artists create music tailored for their immediate environment, he aims for a global reach. “Some artists focus on making music for their street, which is fine for them, but I want to create vibes that will make the whole world dance.”

The fusion of Afrobeats and international pop has gained massive global traction in recent years, highlighting the power of cross-cultural musical collaborations. This movement has been unfolding since the era of African Queen by 2Baba (formerly 2Face Idibia).BIGKPLUS’ impact extends beyond Africa, particularly in India, an achievement few Nigerian artists have attained. His track Burst shattered expectations, earning him a strong following in previously untapped markets.

As he continues his ascent, BIGKPLUS faces the challenge of staying consistent. With a loyal fanbase and growing global recognition, his journey stands as a testament to talent, perseverance, and the boundless potential of African creativity.