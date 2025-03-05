Mutfwang mourns Paradang, tribesmen demand justice

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has mourned the demise of former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, Nde David Paradang, describing the death as a monumental loss to Plateau State and the nation.

This is as his tribesmen, under the aegis of the Ngas Development Association, NDA, called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the DSS to fish out the alleged killers of a former Comptroller-General.

Mutfwang, who reacted to the demise in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, stated, “Paradang was a symbol of hope, a distinguished patriot, and a selfless leader, whose steadfast commitment to national security left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s Immigration system and played a pivotal role in fortifying Nigeria’s borders and enhancing Immigration policies.

“He was a model of discipline, integrity, and professionalism. A pillar of wisdom, an exemplary leader, and a role model. His steadfast dedication to peace, security, and good governance extended beyond his profession, significantly shaping political development in Plateau State.

His immense contributions to national security and the advancement of Plateau State will never be forgotten. His wealth of experience, both in public service and the political landscape, helped shape the progress of our dear State.”

He extended his condolences to the Paradang family, the Ngas Nation, and the entire people of Plateau State and Nigeria and prayed for divine strength, comfort, and fortitude for all who mourn the painful loss.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council of NDA in a statement by its

National Publicity Secretary, Andrew Gogwim said, “The Ngas body is angered by the way the ex-Immigration Boss was said to have been killed in the heart of Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

It wondered how Nigerians would be able to sleep well and carry on with their legitimate way of life if people like the ex-CGI can be easily killed in the Seat of Power.

The NDA frowned at the manner the news was announced and the contradictory news surrounding the death of the ex-Immigration Boss but noted that it has confidence in the ability of the Nigeria Police and other Security Agencies to unravel the mystery and called on the them to employ their professional experience and expertise to “bring the perpetrators to justice; and expeditiously too.”

The NDA also demanded that “in honour of our late father, brother and son’s memory, all Ngas sons and daughters should desist from making any posts and comments on the social media about this issue since the Police and other security agencies are still carrying out the investigations on the matter.”