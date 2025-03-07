Musawa salutes Nigerian women on International Women’s Day

Musawa

…Lauds Okonjo-Iweala, Oteh, Tiwa, Others on Forbes Award

The Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa joins the global community to celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The Minister wishes to extend warmest greetings to all Nigerian women, celebrating their strength, resilience, and creativity, and acknowledging the vital role they play in shaping society.

“As we join the global community to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy extends warmest greetings to all Nigerian women”.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Invest in Women. Accelerate Action”. It emphasizes the call to action, urging individuals, organizations, and communities to invest in women and accelerate progress towards a more equitable world.

It also highlights the need to address the systemic barriers and biases that women face and to create opportunities for women to participate fully in all aspects of life.

International Women’s Day, marked on March 8th, is a global celebration of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements.

Meanwhile, Musawa also congratulates Nigerians who were honoured at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards in South Africa, on Wednesday including the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award and singer, Tiwa Savage, recipient of the Media Icon Award and Forbes Woman Africa Changemaker of the Decade, Arunma Oteh, OON.

“We celebrate the Nigerian Economist and Chairperson of the 124-year-old Royal African Society Arunma Oteh and Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a global icon and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. They continue to inspire generations with their remarkable achievements. Tiwa Savage, a music legend has once again proven to be on the A-list of women in the entertainment industry.

“We are delighted to congratulate these Nigerian women who made us proud at the 2025 Forbes Women Africa Awards. These exceptional individuals have demonstrated the excellence that African women are known for. We are committed to supporting and empowering women in the arts, culture, and creative sectors, and we look forward to seeing more Nigerian women excel in their fields.

“Once again, I congratulate our Nigerian awardees and all the women who are breaking barriers and pushing boundaries across Africa!”

Other awardees include Nissi Ogulu, recipient of the Youth Icon Award,

Hephzibah Akinwale, winner of the Next Generation Award and Eniola Shokunbi who won the Young Achiever Award.