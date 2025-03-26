MTN resumes sponsorship of Media Innovation Programme, calls for applications to 4th cohort

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

MTN Nigeria has announced continued sponsorship of the Media Innovation Programme, MIP calling for fresh application for the fourth cohort of the programme. The programme which MTN initiated in 2022 in collaboration with the Pan Atlantic University, PAU, was meant to run for three cohorts on MTN sponsorship, after which interested candidates can register and sponsor themselves after it had become a full department in the school.

However, after experiencing the tremendous impact of the programme on their careers, beneficiaries, especially the third cohort prevailed on the telco to continue with the sponsorship to avail many other media professionals the opportunity of such highly skilled training programme.

On each cohort, the programme selects 20 qualified media professionals from all genres of the profession, including content creators, who will be honed on media business and reporting skills by well renowned professionals for a period of six months. The The six-month fully funded certificate fellowship, also includes a study visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa.

Announcing the company’s interest in continuing with the sponsorship of the programme, Chief Corporate Services & Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, said:”When we launched MIP in 2022, our goal was to enhance media professionals’ reporting capabilities and deepen their understanding of the technology sector, empowering them to become true media innovators.

“Seeing the impact of the programme over the past three years has been both inspiring and humbling. We are proud to continue this initiative and invite all eligible media professionals and content creators to seize this opportunity by applying for the fourth cohort,”

Also, the Dean, School of Media and Communication (SMC), Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Ikechukwu Obiaya, said: “The programme continues to improve and evolve. Given the challenges of today’s fast-changing media space, there is an ever-greater urgency to cultivate a new generation of media professionals who will drive innovation and excellence to meet today’s media needs. SMC will leverage its extensive experience in training media professionals to equip this next cohort. And we will do this with our usual emphasis on creativity and ethics.”

MTN and PAU said that the 4th edition of the programme (MTN MIP-4) commences on May 19, 2025, on the Main Campus of the Pan-Atlantic University, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos; and that qualified media practitioners, including content creators, are open to participate

At the end of the training, the 20 successful applicants, who will qualify as Fellows, will have been trained on Nigeria’s technology sector, the relationship between media and technology and improved content creation opportunities. They will also be equipped with the skills to adapt to the changing realities that guarantee career and financial success in their professional practice. Fellows will also have access to professional resources and mentorship from PAU’s erudite faculty .