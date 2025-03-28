Remi Tinubu urges Delta nursing college to treat students fairly over viral chant

Oluremi Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reacted to the alleged query issued to students of Delta State College of Nursing Sciences by the management over the alleged twist to the welcome song, advising the management of the institution to handle the matter with understanding and fairness.

The First Lady also told the management to ensure that students continue to thrive in an environment that balances discipline with free expression.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s admonition is coming on the heels of the alleged threat by the management to sanction the students that were involved in the viral video where the students chants were said to have embarrassed the President’s wife.

But in her reaction, Mrs. Tinubu cautioned the management against any punitive measures to the students that run contrary to their freedom of expression.

A statement issued by Mrs. Tinubu’s media aide, Busola Kukoyi titled: “Re: Students Expression during First Lady of Nigeria’s visit to Delta,” read in part:

” The attention of the Office of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has been drawn to a video circulating on social media, showing chants welcoming both the First Lady of Delta State and the First Lady of Nigeria during the Renewed Hope Initiative’s donation of 10,000 Professional Kits to Midwives in the South-South zone held at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday, 25th March, 2025.

“The event was primarily to motivate midwives across the nation, with the aim of reducing infant and maternal mortality, and morbidity in Nigeria. Her Excellency deeply appreciates the warm reception by the Delta State Government, the people of Delta State, as well as enthusiasm shown by nurses, midwives, women groups, and student nurses present at the event.

“However, a section of the video, allegedly recorded by some students at the event, showed a spontaneous and playful twist to the welcome song. Sequel to that, it has come to our attention that some of the students of the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences have been issued a query regarding their participation in the chants.

“While the Office of the First Lady of Nigeria respects the right of institutions to uphold discipline, it is important to recognize that students, in moments of excitement, often express themselves in a light-hearted and jovial manner.

“The Office of the First Lady believes that educational institutions should foster an environment where students feel safe to express themselves while maintaining decorum.

“The First Lady’s visit was intended to inspire and uplift healthcare professionals, and it is our hope that this event remains a positive and motivating experience for all involved.

“We trust that the Delta State College of Nursing Sciences will handle this matter with understanding and fairness, ensuring that students continue to thrive in an environment that balances discipline with free expression.”