Mother’s Day: Remi Tinubu hails Nigeria women, calls them unsung heroines

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Wife of the President, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has described Nigerian mothers as unsung heroines for their invaluable contributions to nation-building.

In her message to mark the 2025 International Mother’s Day, Mrs. Tinubu commended mothers for their sacrifices, dedication, and commitment to raising the next generation.

“On this special occasion of Mother’s Day, I celebrate all mothers—the heart of families, the nurturers of children, and the pillars of society,” she said.

“Your sacrifices, dedication, and commitment to raising the next generation are truly inspiring.

“Today, I honor every mother across Nigeria—those who care tirelessly for their families, balance work and home, and those who, despite challenges, continue to give their best.

“You are the unsung heroines, and your impact resonates far beyond what words can describe.

“I say to all mothers that the future of our nation and the world lies in the values, wisdom, and love we instill in the coming generation. Happy Mother’s Day.”