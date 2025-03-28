Mother, daughter jailed 6 months each for stealing ponmo, stockfish, dry meat

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court in Isabo on Friday sentenced a mother and daughter, Falilatu Amidu and Ayisatu Amidu to six months imprisonment each, for stealing dry ponmo (cow skin), stock fish and dried meat valued N1million

The defendants, who reside at No 21 Ago-oko area in Abeokuta, Ogun, were convicted on a two- count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O Odumosu, held that all evidence presented by the prosecution had proven beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts were guilty of the offence as charged.

Odumosu sentenced both the mother and daughter to six months imprisonment each with an option of N5,000.

She ordered that the convicts should refund N100,000 each to the complainant as restitution before accessing the N5,000 fine given.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Kehinde Fawunmi, told the court that the defendants, committed the offence sometime in the month of August 2024 at Lafenwa market.

Fawunmi explained that Falitatu conspired with her daughter, Ayisatu, to steal a big sack containing stock fish, dry ponmo and dry cow meat valued N1million, belonging to one Mrs Kafayat Alao.

According to him, Falilatu used to help the complainant to carry load from her store in Lafenwa, to where the latter sells her items.

“The complainant asked her to help her pick goods from the store, she waited for over an hour and she did not see the defendant, which made her go to the store to check on her.

“On getting to the store, she did not find Falilatu, and she noticed a big bag containing dried meat, ponmo and stock fish was missing, and the defendant was nowhere to be found,” he said.

Fawunmi explained that Falilatu stole the goods and gave it to the daughter (Ayisatu) to sell them.

He said Ayisatu received the goods from her mother knowing that they were stolen.

The prosecutor noted that the offence committed contravened sections 516, 390(9) and 127 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun 2006.