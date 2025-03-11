Monye leads Obidient movement to Emir of Kano, performs Iftar with Obidients in Kano

By Idowu Bankole

Morris Monye, a Director of Mobilisation of Obidient Movement, recently led a delegation to visit the Emir of Kano, reaffirming the group’s commitment to national unity and inclusive governance.

During the visit, Monye and his team engaged in a fruitful discussion with the Emir, addressing issues of national development, youth empowerment, and democratic participation. The Emir welcomed the delegation warmly, emphasizing the importance of peace, unity, and political engagement in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Iftar with Obidients in Kano



As part of the visit, Morris Monye joined Obidient supporters for Iftar, the evening meal to break the fast during Ramadan. The gathering fostered solidarity and community engagement, as supporters shared reflections on the movement’s vision for a new Nigeria.

Monye, in his address, urged the Kano Obidient supporters to remain steadfast in their pursuit of good governance, transparency, and accountable leadership. He reaffirmed that the movement is beyond politics—it is about nation-building and securing a brighter future for all Nigerians.

Strengthening the Movement in Northern Nigeria



The visit signals a strategic effort by the Obidient Movement to strengthen its presence in the North, ensuring inclusivity in political discourse and grassroots mobilization. Monye emphasized the need for unity across ethnic and religious lines, stressing that Nigeria’s progress depends on collective action and people-driven governance.

The event ended on a high note with prayers for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nigeria, as supporters expressed their commitment to the movement’s ideals.