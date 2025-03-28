Mischievous campaign against Atiku must be halted, says Dr. Kalu

Atiku Abubakar

By Lawani Mikairu

The National Coordinator of the PDP Coalition, Dr. Emeka Kalu, has condemned what he described as “baseless and unfounded rumors” being spread against the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

In a statement released to the media in Lagos, Dr. Kalu dismissed claims circulating on social media that Atiku received financial assistance from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to fund his last presidential campaign.

“It is highly debasing for anyone in their right mind to imagine that Atiku approached the Lagos State governor for financial support, especially during an election where the opposition was fully determined to secure power by all means,” Dr. Kalu stated.

He described the allegations as a “wicked campaign of calumny” and insisted that Atiku Abubakar has never relied on financial support from government officials to fund his elections.

“In Atiku’s long political career, he has never depended on undue financial assistance from public officeholders. Reports attempting to tarnish his reputation must be stopped immediately,” he added.

Dr. Kalu further challenged those behind the claims to provide concrete evidence to support their accusations. He maintained that such allegations were being used to undermine Atiku’s leadership vision, which he believes holds the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy.

The PDP Coalition Coordinator expressed confidence that no amount of falsehood would derail Atiku Abubakar’s commitment to advocating for good governance and holding the ruling party accountable for the country’s challenges.

“It remains baffling how anyone could suggest that Atiku would seek financial aid from a governor aligned with his political opponents. Atiku is a man of resilience and conviction, deeply committed to a politically reformed and progressive Nigeria,” Dr. Kalu asserted.

He urged the ruling party to focus on addressing governance challenges rather than shifting blame to opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar, whose leadership credentials remain respected nationwide.