Mining: Alake, Adeleke move to resolve rift between Osun govt, Segilola

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake and the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, Tuesday, resolved to put the rift between the Osun Government and Segilola management.

Alake who received the Adeleke and representatives of Segilola Resources Operating Limited at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja pointed out that State Governments as hosts to mining investors should ensure there is peace and harmonious relationship including synergy in the interest of the nation.

He also maintained that the only way to send the right signals to attract investors and investments in the States and Nigeria at large is to create that enabling environment at that level.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Segun Tomori, he (Alake) speaking at emphasized a mediation parley with Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and representatives from Segilola Resources Operating Limited, SROL, emphasized that solid minerals play a central role in the federal government’s economic diversification agenda. He noted that efforts in this regard would be jeopardized in a sector riddled with conflicting policies and strained relations between operators and state governments.

The Minister urged an amicable resolution of the dispute between Osun State and SROL, highlighting that the State stands to benefit from an environment that promotes industrial harmony and eases the business climate. Such conditions would lead to increased revenue and attract Foreign Direct Investment.

He said: “In a business environment with multiplicity of regulatory authorities, foreign investors are discouraged.

“Investors prefer countries where regulations are clear, streamlined and consistent. It is trite to emphasize that solid minerals belong exclusively in the federal government’s purview but when subnational governments issue conflicting directives, it deters the critical investments needed to grow the mining sector.”

Meanwhile, it will be recalled that at the height of the dispute, which resulted in the closure of SROL’s operations by the state government, Alake established a high-powered committee led by Engr. Ganiyu Imam, Director of the Ministry’s Mines Inspectorate. The committee has since submitted its findings. The Minister convened this meeting based on the report of the committee to mediate, achieve resolution and put a closure to the imbroglio.

According to the statement, Governor Adeleke welcomed the Minister’s intervention, expressing the state’s commitment to improving the ease of doing business while ensuring that ethical standards are upheld. He reiterated the state government’s readiness to reach a compromise with the company to ensure smooth mining operations in Osun.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Mining and Mineral Resources, Prof Lukman Jimoda, outlined the key issues at the heart of the dispute, including disputed tax claims (particularly Pay As You Earn, PAYE), the state’s shareholding in the company, environmental concerns, and the broader economic interests Osun should gain from Segilola’s operations.

Meanwhile, the statement made it known that after deliberations and the Minister’s mediation, both parties pledged to continue discussions to resolve any outstanding issues. The resolution culminated in the presentation of the state’s shareholding certificate to Governor Adeleke by Segilola Resources Limited.

The meeting was attended by Governor Adeleke, Prof. Jimoda; Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Olawale Rasheed, and other government officials. Segilola was represented by MD/CEO, Segun Lawson; Country Director, Austin Menegbo; Non-Executive Directors Folorunsho Adeoye and Kayode Aderinokun.