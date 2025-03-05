Millwall goalie faces extended ban for horror tackle on Mateta

The Football Association has submitted an appeal to extend Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts’ three-match suspension following his reckless tackle on Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Roberts was sent off in the sixth minute of Millwall’s FA Cup defeat at Selhurst Park for serious foul play. His challenge left Mateta with a severe laceration that required 25 stitches.

The FA submitted the appeal on Tuesday, arguing that the standard punishment is insufficient given the severity of the incident. Roberts has until Thursday to respond.

A statement from the FA read: “The FA has submitted a claim seeking to increase Liam Roberts’ sanction following his sending off in the FA Cup tie between Millwall and Crystal Palace on Saturday, 1 March.

The goalkeeper was sent off for serious foul play around the 6th minute. The FA claims that in the circumstances, the standard punishment for this offence is clearly insufficient.

Liam Roberts has until Thursday, 6 March, to provide a response.”*

If the claim is upheld, a Regulatory Commission will review the case and determine whether Roberts’ suspension should be extended.

Mateta’s Injury and Reactions

The challenge saw Roberts rushing out of his penalty area and colliding with Mateta, making contact with the striker’s head. The Frenchman received 10 minutes of on-field medical attention before being stretchered off wearing a neck brace and taken to the hospital. He has since been discharged.

The severity of the tackle has drawn widespread criticism. Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish called it “the most reckless I’ve ever seen,” emphasizing that it endangered Mateta’s life.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher also suggested that the FA may extend Roberts’ ban due to the dangerous nature of the challenge.

Meanwhile, as Mateta was being treated on the pitch, some Millwall fans chanted, “Let him die, let him die.” The incident has been widely condemned, but the club is expected to avoid punishment as the chants do not violate existing regulations.

In Millwall’s first match following the controversy, fans at The Den applauded in the eighth minute—the moment Roberts was sent off in Saturday’s game.

FA Investigates Homophobic Chants

The FA has also launched an investigation into potentially homophobic chants directed at Ben Chilwell, who is on loan at Crystal Palace from Chelsea. However, Millwall is not expected to face punishment for these chants unless they are found to have breached regulations.

