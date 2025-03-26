Military must embrace Warrior Ethos for victory in adversity – CDS Musa

..Inaugurates book on warrior ethos for troops

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Military must embrace Warrior Ethos, characterized by resilience, discipline, and mental fortitude, to ensure victory in the face of adversity, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has said.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the presentation of the book, Warrior Ethos In Perspective, authored by Major General Charles Ofoche (Rtd) at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, General Musa emphasized that warrior ethos should extend beyond the battlefield, shaping the political, economic, and social fabric of the nation.

The CDS highlighted that warrior ethos embodies an unyielding code of conduct, reflecting: Courage, Discipline, Selflessness, Vigilance and An unwavering will to serve.

“For us in the Nigerian Armed Forces, the lessons in this book are indispensable and remain vital in the conduct of our operations across the country,” General Musa stated.

“As we continue to confront contemporary security challenges, including insurgency, terrorism, banditry, and other asymmetric threats, the need for a strong warrior ethos among our personnel cannot be overemphasized.”

He stressed that while technology and strategy shape modern warfare, it is ultimately resilience, discipline, and mental fortitude that determine victory.

General Musa emphasized that the book is not just a literary contribution, but a profound reflection on the sacrifices and indomitable spirit that define the profession of arms.

He noted that while warfare has evolved due to technological advancements and unconventional threats, the essence of warrior ethos remains irreplaceable.

“In the book, General Ofoche’s insights into regimentation, courage, discipline, and resilience provide a framework for refining military training doctrines, enhancing soldier preparedness, and reinforcing leadership initiatives that inspire patriotism and commitment,” he said.

According to the CDS, military leaders must foster a culture that nurtures warrior ethos at all levels, ensuring that troops remain: Battle-ready, Physically and mentally fit and Loyal to the fatherland.

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, who attended the event, called for a review of military retirement policies, stating that officers should not be retired at their prime when they still have much to offer.

“Officers retire at 56, 58, and 60 years, yet in academia and the judiciary, retirement age is 70 years. I think retiring officers at 60 years, after all their training and battle exposure, is a disservice to the nation,” he said.

Mimiko praised General Ofoche for embodying warrior ethos throughout his service, recalling his exemplary leadership as Brigade Commander in Ondo State.

Major General Charles Ofoche (Rtd), former Director General of the Armed Forces Research and Development Bureau, stated that he was inspired to write the book because:

“We owe it to Nigeria to make it a better place by being solution seekers and good role models, preventing those without a conscience from taking over with evil.”

He emphasized that war is a constant reality, whether in national defense, economics, or family life, and that Nigeria must be prepared for future conflicts.

“This book presents an opportunity to intentionally build resilience and courage and instill warrior ethos in both the military and all Nigerians,” he stated.

The book launch was attended by several dignitaries, including: Former Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor (Rtd), Mr. John Ajirogene, Owan, Major General Solomon Udounwa (Rtd), Major General Adeniyi Oyebade (Rtd), Major General Ochai (Commandant, NDA), Brigadier General Hassan Lai (Rtd), Mr. Sunday Dare, Dr. Tayo Aduloju, and Major General Manu Yusuf (Rtd).

The event underscored the military’s commitment to strengthening discipline, leadership, and resilience, ensuring that Nigeria’s Armed Forces remain formidable in national defense and security operations.