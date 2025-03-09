Military Disconnected: Fear over bombs stored at Lagos Air Force Base as darkness persists

•Attack on Ikeja DISCO may have had official approval – Source

•135 rights groups write Tinubu, NASS, call for probe

By Emma Nnadozie (Crime Editor) & Nnamdi Ojiego

There is growing fear and concern over the safety of bombs and other high-calibre weapons and armaments reportedly stored at the Lagos Air Force Base, as the military facility remained disconnected by the electricity distribution company in charge of the area at the weekend.

The presence of potentially dangerous munitions so close to the heavily populated areas of Ikeja, Lagos, heightened public anxiety, especially given the ongoing power blackout at the base.

The base had been in darkness for more than 16 days, and when all efforts to settle the N4 billion debt allegedly owed Ikeja Electric Company by the Air Force failed, some armed military personnel invaded and vandalized both the corporate headquarters andthe Oshodi unit offices of the company.

The rampaging Air Force personnel were reported to have held both the staff and visitors, including some journalists on duty at the premises, hostage for hours after which they subjected them to torture and seized their personal belongings.

It was also gathered that at the end of the invasion, some staff of the electric company were whisked away while about 40 official vehicles belonging to the company were forcefully seized and taken to the military base.

As at Friday, it was learned that top officials of the power company held a meeting with high-ranking officers of the Air Force, including Lagos State government officials, at Alausa, after which far-reaching decisions were taken to ensure that normalcy returned while efforts were on top gear to resolve the issues.

High-calibre armaments

However, reports hinted that as at yesterday, electricity was yet to be restored to the base, heightening fears in both military circles and the civilian populace of a possible explosion of high-calibre armaments and missiles stored in the base.

A military source intimated Sunday Vanguard that if the darkness continues, it must cause serious and damaging harm to residents of Lagos and other neighbouring states as a result of uncontrollable heat that will result from the blackout.

According to the source, “We have been managing solar and generators since the blackout started but they are not enough to power coolants in the warehouse where the bombs and missiles are stored. Worse still, the cost of powering the generators with fuel is taking its toll and if the heat becomes unbearable, there must be an explosion.

“There are 150, 200, 250 and 500 kg highly explosive and in the event of an explosion, incalculable damages and losses worse than the last bomb explosion in Ikeja many years ago would be recorded in Lagos and neighbouring states.

“We have 1 Beloga bomb. It has 151 bomblets, each bomblet can be propelled to 500 kilometres and it can destroy houses and properties within a 1000-kilometre radius when detonated lawfully or unlawfully.

“We also have 250 Pre-Frag bombs. If propelled to 250 kilometres, it can destroy houses and properties within a 500-kilometre radius with a shattering effect. The 250 law-drag incendiary bomb, if propelled up to 500 kilometers, can destroy houses and properties within 500 kilometers, accompanied with the effect of fire.”

Throwing more light on the debt the Air Force owes the DISCO, the source stated that, “That N4 billion debt was owed since the inception of the base on April 14th, 1964. We have been paying N60m every month to the electric company through meter account number 100069855. N4,200 is being deducted from the salaries of our Flight officers monthly for the electricity bill. Other junior officers do not pay because it is paid directly from the source. So, we have been doing our best. That whooping bill they are quoting has been there from inception and it is left for them and the powers that be to settle and not make us that have continued to pay to bear the brunt.”

Meanwhile, unconfirmed sources said some military personnel, who are aware of the inherent danger of a possible explosion if the darkness continues, are said to be seriously considering relocating members of their families outside Lagos state.

Efforts to speak with the spokesperson for Nigerian Air Force or any top official failed. However, a source noted that the matter has been resolved following a meeting top officers held Friday in Alausa but lamented that so long as the darkness persists, danger is lurking ahead.

The Thursday attack on the facilities of Ikeja DISCO has sparked further unease, with some sources suggesting that the assault may have had official approval.

Investigation

This alarming revelation has triggered widespread calls for an investigation into the incident, prompting 135 human rights organizations to send a letter to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly (NASS), demanding a thorough probe of the matter.

In a statement signed by its National President, Adewale Adeoye, General Secretary and regional officials, Digifa David Weri and Kudu Abubakar, the Nigerian Human Rights Community, (NHRC) said the invasion was an act of violence.

The coalition said it was prepared to challenge the invasion using all local and international legal

instruments to which Nigeria is fully committed.

“Invasion of private or corporate institutions by armed Air Force personnel or soldiers should be a thing of the past after 25 years of post-military rule. The orders for the invasion by some senior officers violated the Nigerian constitution and portrayed the country as facing the prospect of brute force intervention, yet with an elected President, in a democracy,” the statement read.

“This issue should not be swept under the carpet. President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly are strongly urged to set up an independent Panel of inquiry to identify the remote causes, and the officers involved and to ascertain the extent of damage done to the property of the organisation towards compensation.”