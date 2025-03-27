Military committed to supporting sustainable food security in Nigeria – CDS

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the Nigerian military is committed to facilitating sustainable food security in the country through the establishment of farms.

Musa said this in Abuja on Thursday, during the unveiling of the Defence Farm and Agro-Allied Products Logo.

He noted that the agricultural sector played a crucial role in guaranteeing food security, which was requisite for sustainable national security.

He said that the adverse impact of climate change, environmental degradation and conflict across some parts of the country had continuously threatened food security with dire consequences on national security.

According to him, to address this, the Defence Headquarters in May 2023 conceptualised the Defence Farm and Agro-Allied Products initiative.

“This is with the aim of keying into the federal government’s efforts at addressing food security challenges in the country.

“The initiative, which aligns with the ‘People Centric’ policy thrust of my leadership concept, is aimed at creating job opportunities and enhancing rural infrastructural development while significantly contributing to food security in the country.

“Considering the extensive consultation, planning and preparation made by the committee thus far, I am optimistic that the Defence Farm and Agro-Allied Products initiative will have a positive transformative impact on host communities while enhancing national security.

“With similar initiatives replicated across the country, I envision a future characterised by modernised farming techniques in which the agricultural sector significantly contributes to economic growth and national development.”

The CDS enjoined all members of the Armed Forces and the general public to embrace the initiative and maximise its associated gains.

He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his sterling leadership and relentless pursuit of national peace, security and economic prosperity.

He also appreciated the efforts of members of the committee who worked assiduously to actualise the initiative.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Defence Farms Committee, Maj.-Gen. IM Abdullahi, said the role of the military in agriculture might be seen as a way of supporting national development, stability and security.

Abdullahi explained that the possible ways the military could contribute to agriculture were through direct involvement, security and stability, and research and development, as well as humanitarian assistance.

He added that the defence farm was conceptualised as one of the non-kinetic means of addressing security issues in the country and to also key into the Federal Government of Nigeria’s drive to address food security challenges in Nigeria.

According to him, the Gurara Hydropower and Agricultural Tourism Zone was selected as the ideal location for the first model of the Defence Farms and Agro-Allied Products.

“The location offers both the farmland and required ambience for the development of the resort.

“The Defence Farms and Agro-Allied Products is designed to be a self-sustaining, eco-friendly agricultural and tourism hub, ensuring operational efficiency while preserving the environment.” (NAN)